Conference shares experience in offshore wind power development

VIETNAM, June 3 - BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU – The southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and the Danish Embassy in Việt Nam on Monday jointly organised a conference to share knowledge on developing offshore wind power in the locality, gathering a large number of Vietnamese and Danish experts.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Nguyễn Công Vinh said that developing renewable energy in general and offshore wind power in particular is one of the breakthrough measures in energy transition and ensuring national energy security.

This also makes an important part of the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Master Planning Scheme for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, he said.

The official highlighted the province’s potential in developing offshore wind power and advantages in forming an inter-regional energy industrial-service centre, affirming that in the coming time, promoting renewable energy will be one of the major tasks to ensure socio-economic development as well as defence-security of the province and the whole southeastern region.

Experts at the event analysed challenges in offshore wind power development and share experience in the field, while giving their opinions on the feasibility of electricity projects and expected power prices.

General Director of Copenhagen Offshore Partners Việt Nam Stuart Livesey underlined the significant role of seaports in the offshore wind power industry and other marine energy and marine sectors.

Thanks to its strength in offshore wind power development, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu is hosting many experienced member companies of the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), and the largest number of steel enterprises in the country, enabling the province to engage in the supply chain for offshore wind power projects, he noted.

Trần Hoài Bắc, Deputy General Director of the Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC), said that along with seaports, the province’s good infrastructure system is also another strength of the province to form service chains for the offshore wind power industry.

At the event, businesses and investors suggested ministries and sectors to issue policies to create favourable conditions for them to develop this industry.

Within the framework of the conference, a discussion was held on developing the offshore wind power supply chain centre and Việt Nam's skilled workforce, gathering domestic and foreign business leaders and experts in the field. — VNS