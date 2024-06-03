

June 1, 2024

DR-4783-WV-MA-001

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMA-R3-NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Nicholas County

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8 a.m. at the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management in Nicholas County to help West Virginia residents affected by the April 2-6 severe storms. Individuals in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties can apply for assistance from FEMA.

Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

The center is located at:

Nicholas County

Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management

449 Water Street

Summersville, WV 26651

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be available at the Disaster Recovery Center to address additional needs.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov

.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening in impacted counties. Visit the FEMA DRC Locator page for more details on open centers in West Virginia.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at twitter.com/femaregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448). If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).