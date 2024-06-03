American Limb Preservation Society (ALPS) Silverberry Health Forge Strategic Partnership

ALPS & Silverberry Health Partnership

The partnership provides ALPS members free access to AI tools for enhanced diabetes care and limb preservation.

Access to Silverberry’s AI Knowledge Portal and tools, will empower our members with the latest research and reduce the time spent on administrative tasks, allowing them to focus more on patient care.” — Georgia Krehbiel, CEO of ALPS

UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverberry Health, a frontrunner in AI-powered health solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the American Limb Preservation Society (ALPS), an organization dedicated to preventing limb loss and amputations across the world. This collaboration will integrate Silverberry's advanced AI capabilities with ALPS' extensive network, enhancing care for diabetes patients and those at high risk for foot ulcers and amputations.

Shayan Mashatian, Founder of Silverberry, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with ALPS to push the boundaries of healthcare with AI. By integrating our flagship product, Pingoo.AI app and Knowledge Portal with ALPS' resources, we aim to drastically reduce the incidence of amputations among the diabetic community by facilitating early detection and proactive care. Silverberry's technology is specifically designed to maximize the benefits of AI for medical knowledge extraction, making this advanced information easily accessible to physicians to support them in their decision-making processes."

Georgia Krehbiel, CEO of ALPS, added, "This partnership with Silverberry represents a significant leap forward in our mission to save limbs and lives. Access to Silverberry’s AI Knowledge Portal and other AI-driven tools, will empower our members with the latest research and reduce the time spent on administrative tasks, allowing them to focus more on patient care."

Through the partnership, ALPS' members will gain free access to Silverberry’s AI Knowledge Portal, an invaluable resource for staying up-to-date with the latest studies and research in the field of diabetes and limb preservation. Additionally, the collaboration includes incentives for the use of Silverberry's Ambient AI technology, which automatically generates SOAP Notes, thereby streamlining documentation processes and enhancing the efficiency of medical practitioners.

The partnership between ALPS and Silverberry accelerates access to the latest technology and services for the medical community. The partnership aims to improve patient care for those at risk of limb complications, integrating cutting-edge technology with specialized medical knowledge to provide a comprehensive, efficient, and highly effective healthcare solution.

Healthcare systems, clinics, and hospitals interested in this integrated approach to limb preservation can contact both organizations for more information.

ALPS members can visit https://www.pingoo.ai/alps and fill out the form for free access.

About Silverberry Health

Silverberry is a leading digital health company leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies to offer precision health services to health systems and patients. Its AI-driven solutions facilitate proactive healthcare and personalized patient management. Its’ flagship product, Pingoo.AI, is an AI health agent for diabetes self-education and self-management that leverages AI to address patient education and engagement challenges, with tens of thousands of users around the world. Please visit Silverberry's website at Silverberry Health for more information.

About ALPS

The American Limb Preservation Society is committed to preventing limb loss through research, education, and collaboration. ALPS focuses on enhancing patient outcomes and improving the quality of life for individuals at risk of limb complications. Visit ALPS website at American Limb Preservation Society for more information.



