Silverberry announces Ambient Generative AI, for SOAP Note creation, Patient Education, and Workflow Automation

The new service automates healthcare workflows, such as scheduling follow-up visits, facilitating hospital-at-home care, and enhancing remote patient monitoring

Silverberry Ambient AI exemplifies the innovative application of Generative AI in healthcare to ensure higher patient adherence and compliance, while simultaneously reducing the burden on physicians.” — Shayan Mashatian

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverberry today announced Silverberry Ambient AI, a Generative AI service for ambient dictation that automatically converts clinician dictation or conversations with patients to a structured SOAP Note.

In addition to creating SOAP Notes, the new service offers a user-friendly summary for the patients to review after the doctor’s visit which is crucial for patient education. It enables them to ask follow-up questions from Pingoo.AI, an AI Health Companion developed by Silverberry.

“Medical documentation is onerous, detracts clinicians from face time with patients, and drives burnout. Studies suggest physicians spent a mean of 1.77 hours daily completing documentation outside the office hours, and 58% of them found it counter-productive. On the patient side, patients forget 40% to 80% of the conversations they had during a doctor's visit. That leads to lower adherence and compliance, adding the risk or recoveries.” Said Shayan Mashatian, founder of Silverberry Group.

Silverberry Ambient AI can be used as a stand-alone application by clinicians and healthcare providers. It can also be integrated with Electronic Medical Records and EHRs such as Epic and other widely used health electronic management services used by clinics, health systems, and hospitals.

Once an SAOP note is created, clinicians can invite their patients to use Pingoo.AI, an AI health companion app developed by Silverberry. Patients can use Pingoo.AI to read a summary of their visits, ask additional questions from AI, and also review tips and additional content for self-assessment and education.

The combination of Ambient AI and Pingoo.AI creates a unique service in the market that covers the needs of both clinicians and patients.

The patient summary serves as a cornerstone in the move towards a hospital-at-home model, offering a comprehensive list of actionable items for patients. These include at-home care instructions and automated interactions with the health facility. For instance, it can automatically schedule the next visit, streamlining the process for both patients and providers. This innovative feature is pivotal in enabling remote patient monitoring and workflow automation, thereby enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery. Additionally, offloading routine tasks from clinicians and reducing the need for direct patient-provider interactions helps reduce physician burnout. Acting as a virtual assistant, it ensures that patients receive continuous, coordinated care and that healthcare providers can focus on more critical aspects of patient care.

For more information, visit https://silverberry.health/Ambient AI and https://pingoo.ai

About Silverberry Health

Silverberry, a pioneering precision health platform, offers individualized health assessments and recommendations by harnessing the power of DNA testing coupled with AI and machine learning technologies. It's flagship product, the Silverberry Learning Health System is crafted to enrich personal care and health outcomes. The methodology employed by Silverberry Health involves the systematic integration of internal data and external evidence, analyzing patient data to look for trends to predict effective treatment plans, and facilitate evidence-based care in real-time.

About Pingoo.AI

At Pingoo.AI, a Silverberry Group company, our mission is to help patients do basic triage, get advice about how to deal with health problems, and decide whether they need to seek treatment. We help healthcare workers make decisions and be more productive. By leveraging the power of AI, Pingoo offers a highly personalized educational service designed to engage patients in their health journey proactively. It employs AI-driven chat, self-learning, and self-assessment tools to enhance patient education and awareness about their health. For more information visit https://pingoo.ai.