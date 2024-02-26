Pingoo.AI Joins NVIDIA Inception

Pingoo.AI Health companion for Patients and doctors

Through the collaboration, Pingoo.AI offers the first Generative AI Language Model for diabetes and diabetic foot care to be used by clinicians and patients

Every 20 seconds, diabetes leads to an amputation somewhere in the world, yet many of these can be avoided through early detection and proper education. That is Pingoo.AI's mission.” — Shayan Mashatian

LOS ANEGLES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViVE2 2024 Conference — Pingoo.AI today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Pingoo.AI is dedicated to harnessing the potential of AI to educate and engage patients, empowering them through self-directed learning. The company provides resources for diabetes patients, focusing on complications related or caused by diabetes including limb preservation to prevent amputations.

Through NVIDIA Inception, Pingoo.AI has access to cutting-edge computing infrastructure and development tools, which will aid in expanding its language model to encompass diabetes and its related conditions. This program also presents opportunities for Pingoo.AI to collaborate with health systems, care organizations, industry experts, and other AI-centric entities.

“The advent of generative AI offers healthcare companies an unparalleled chance to introduce innovative services. Our goal is to address diabetes and the critical issue of limb amputation head-on. Every 20 seconds, diabetes leads to an amputation somewhere in the world, yet many of these can be avoided through early detection and proper education. Pingoo.AI serves both patients and clinicians, aiming to enhance the overall quality of healthcare delivery. By fostering a well-informed and engaged patient community, we reduce the query load on healthcare providers, leading to better patient adherence and compliance. This, in turn, plays a crucial role in diminishing clinician burnout,” said Shayan Mashatian, Founder of Pingoo.AI. “NVIDIA's support is instrumental in our efforts, providing the infrastructure, tools, and advanced edge-computing technology necessary to tackle this pressing issue,” he continued.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Training credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

###

About Pingoo.AI

At Pingoo.AI, a Silverberry Group company, our mission is to help patients do basic triage, get advice about how to deal with health problems, and decide whether they need to seek treatment. We help healthcare workers make decisions and be more productive. By leveraging the power of AI, Pingoo offers a highly personalized educational service designed to proactively engage patients in their health journey. It employs AI-driven chat, self-learning, and self-assessment tools to enhance patient education and awareness about their health. For more information visit https://pingoo.ai.