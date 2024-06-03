AUVSI and DIU Publish Secure Drone Procurement Guidance for Government Agencies, Public Safety, Industry

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) announced the publication of a memo, with validation from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), with procurement guidance and recommendations for federal government agencies; state, local, and tribal government agencies; public safety agencies; and private industry conducting sensitive missions using drones.

The memo follows the passage of the American Security Drone Act (ASDA) into law in December 2023 and publication of a joint memo from the FBI and CISA in January 2024 titled, “Cybersecurity Guidance: Chinese-Manufactured Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).”

Casie Ocaña, Director, Trusted Programs at AUVSI said: “We’ve seen an increased focus from industry and end-users on drone security, but both private and public entities face challenges in determining which regulations, standards, or guidance they must or should abide by in their procurement processes. Our goal is for this document to provide clarity on technology solutions that meet users’ needs.”

The memo’s release also follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DIU and AUVSI to create a process for drone component manufacturers holding Green UAS certification to share their data directly with DIU. The objective is to facilitate the inclusion of certified components on DIU's Blue UAS Framework list, streamlining certification reviews for component manufacturers.

David Michelson, Director of the autonomy portfolio at DIU, said: “The intent behind our effort with AUVSI is to increase availability of NDAA verified UAS components to the uncrewed industry at large and streamline the process for Blue UAS consideration. As we look ahead to a refresh of vendors and platforms on the Blue UAS Cleared List later this year, DIU is prioritizing UAS that have already been vetted as meeting the highest levels of cybersecurity and NDAA supply chain requirements.”

AUVSI expects to announce the certification of additional UAS platforms as Green approved in the coming weeks, which will expand the offerings of vetted UAS that serve sectors in public safety, critical infrastructure, and agriculture.

Read the memo: Secure Drone Procurement Guidance: Blue UAS and Green UAS.

