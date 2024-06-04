MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 HUMAN RESOURCES AWARDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resources. The Merit Awards for human resources were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, positive work environment and more.
"Congratulations to this year's winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resource!
Your dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and productive workplace have set a new standard of excellence in the field. Your achievements inspire us all and highlight the pivotal role HR professionals play in shaping the future of work,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards.
2024 Merit Awards for Human Resources winners are:
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in HR:
Gold: Hyundai Motor America
Silver: Disney Park Services
Bronze: Kaiser Permanente
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion:
Gold: Alterra Property Group
Silver: HUNTER
Employee Engagement and Retention:
Gold: Erin ImHof/CertiK
Silver: HUNTER
Employee Recognition and Rewards Program:
Gold: Gables Residential
Silver: Las Vegas Raiders
Bronze: KM Kudos
Excellence in Recruitment Strategy:
Gold: Konica Minolta Business Solutions (KMBS) North America Talent Acquisition
Silver: Heliene, Inc.
HR Department of the Year:
Gold: Cambium Learning Group
Silver: pSemi corporation
HR Leadership Award:
Gold: Brianne Pringle, CHRL, Heliene
Silver: Colin McDonald
HR Team of the Year Award:
Gold: MyComputerCareer HR Department
Silver: Cisco
HR Technology Implementation:
Gold: Groundswell
Silver: RXO
Innovation in HR Technology:
Gold: pSemi Corporation
Learning and Development:
Gold: CoSo Cloud
Remote Work Adaptation and Support:
Gold: ATTOM
Silver: Toyota America
Remote Work and Flexible Work Arrangements:
Gold: HUNTER
Silver: Cambium Learning Group
Workforce Planning and Analytics Award:
Gold: Toyotetsu Texas, Inc.
Silver: Certinia Professional Services Cloud
Workplace Health and Well-being:
Gold: Cross Country
Silver: McDonald’s
The 2024 Merit Awards for Business are now open.
About Merit Awards
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
Media Contact:
Press Relations
info@merit-awards.com
Val Christopherson
Merit Awards
