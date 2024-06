MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 HUMAN RESOURCES AWARDS

IRVINE, CA, USA, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Awards , an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resources . The Merit Awards for human resources were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, positive work environment and more."Congratulations to this year's winners of the Merit Awards for Human Resource!Your dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and productive workplace have set a new standard of excellence in the field. Your achievements inspire us all and highlight the pivotal role HR professionals play in shaping the future of work,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards.2024 Merit Awards for Human Resources winners are:Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in HR:Gold: Hyundai Motor AmericaSilver: Disney Park ServicesBronze: Kaiser PermanenteDiversity, Equity, and Inclusion:Gold: Alterra Property GroupSilver: HUNTEREmployee Engagement and Retention:Gold: Erin ImHof/CertiKSilver: HUNTEREmployee Recognition and Rewards Program:Gold: Gables ResidentialSilver: Las Vegas RaidersBronze: KM KudosExcellence in Recruitment Strategy:Gold: Konica Minolta Business Solutions (KMBS) North America Talent AcquisitionSilver: Heliene, Inc.HR Department of the Year:Gold: Cambium Learning GroupSilver: pSemi corporationHR Leadership Award:Gold: Brianne Pringle, CHRL, HelieneSilver: Colin McDonaldHR Team of the Year Award:Gold: MyComputerCareer HR DepartmentSilver: CiscoHR Technology Implementation:Gold: GroundswellSilver: RXOInnovation in HR Technology:Gold: pSemi CorporationLearning and Development:Gold: CoSo CloudRemote Work Adaptation and Support:Gold: ATTOMSilver: Toyota AmericaRemote Work and Flexible Work Arrangements:Gold: HUNTERSilver: Cambium Learning GroupWorkforce Planning and Analytics Award:Gold: Toyotetsu Texas, Inc.Silver: Certinia Professional Services CloudWorkplace Health and Well-being:Gold: Cross CountrySilver: McDonald’sThe 2024 Merit Awards for Business are now open.About Merit AwardsDesigned to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com Media Contact:Press Relationsinfo@merit-awards.com