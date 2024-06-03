ME Transfer - WE Transfer Large FIles

MeTransfers.in Launches Website & Mobile app with Free 2 Weeks Upload Hosting time as We Transfer Changes to 3 Days, where Metransfers.in is providing 2 Months.

We Decided to Launch this Free plan after We Transfer Reduced the expiry period to 3 Days to ensure Freedom with customers to send large files for free with better expiry period.” — CA Shrenuj Jalan

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Me Transfer, the revolutionary large file transfer application, has launched its website, allowing users to send large files up to 50 GB for free and for small business startups and enterprises, which allow users to send files for 2 months for free on the website, while users can send files for 2 weeks for free on MeTransfer Mobile app.This development in the free plan is after we transfer reduces the free expiry time to 3 days recently making MeTransfer Free plan a better option for sending large file for free.The website allows users to send big files anywhere, anytime, and provides password protection for extra security. It also allows users to transfer heavy files between devices, making it a great choice for those who need to share large videos, photos, or documents with friends, family, and colleagues.Me Transfer is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur CA Shrenuj Jalan, who recently invested an undisclosed amount as seed funding. The application is designed to provide users with a secure and easy way to transfer files of any size. It is also equipped with features such as encryption and file compression, which make it a secure and reliable platform for file transfers.The app Me Transfer behind the website has already received 5 star ratings on the Play Store and has been downloaded over 100000+ times on mobile devices, with a total of 124,000 customers on Mobile appsThe app is a great alternative to other file-sharing applications, which only allow users to send files up to 2 GB. With Me Transfer, users can send large files via email or link, making it easier and faster to share files.The app is free to download and use, and is available for both iOS and Android devices. With the launch of the website, the organization has created a full fledged ecosystem for sharing large files.“We are excited to launch Me Transfer in the market for customers,” said CA Shrenuj Jalan, CEO & Investor of Me Transfer. “We believe that our website will provide users with a secure and easy way to transfer files of any size. We are confident that our website will be a success in the market, like our apps.Me Transfer is the perfect solution for those who need to send large files quickly and easily. With its easy-to-use interface and free file transfer up to 50 GB, Me Transfer is the perfect choice for those who need to send large files.To get started, Visit the website nowOr you can download the apps from android Play Store or apple App Store Me Transfer- We Transfer Large Heavy Files Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mefile.transfer.appwe.transfer.file.smash.send.files.forfree.gratuit To learn more and use the Me Transfer website - We Transfer Large Files, visit: https://metransfers.in/ CA Shrenuj JalanMe Transferinfo@metransfers.in

