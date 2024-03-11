Me Transfer Acquires Sendlargefilesfree.com to Enhance Cross-Platform File Transfer
Me Transfer, the popular free file transfer application for Android and iOS, has announced its acquisition of Sendlargefilesfree.com.
This merger comes as a result of the increasing demand for efficient and secure file transfer options in today's digital world”DELHI, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Me Transfer, the popular free file transfer application for Android and iOS, has announced its acquisition of Sendlargefilesfree.com. This strategic move aims to provide users with an option to send large files using website browsers, in addition to the existing app-based transfer feature. The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance the user experience by offering a seamless cross-platform file transfer solution.
With the increasing need for efficient and hassle-free file transfers, Me Transfer has been gaining popularity among users. The app allows users to send large videos, audios, PDFs, and documents for free, making it a go-to choice for many. However, with the acquisition of Sendlargefilesfree.com, users will now have the added convenience of sending large files using website browsers, making it a one-stop solution for all their file transfer needs.
The acquisition of Sendlargefilesfree.com is a strategic move by Me Transfer to further improve its services and cater to the evolving needs of its users. This cross-platform file transfer solution will not only enhance the user experience but also provide a more convenient and efficient way to transfer large files. With the integration of Sendlargefilesfree.com, Me Transfer aims to solidify its position as a leading file transfer application in the market.
Me Transfer's acquisition of Sendlargefilesfree.com is a significant development for the company and its users. This move is a testament to the company's commitment to providing the best file transfer experience for its users. The integration of Sendlargefilesfree.com will be available for all Me Transfer users on both Android and iOS platforms, making it easier for them to transfer large files seamlessly. With this acquisition, Me Transfer is set to revolutionize the file transfer industry and provide a more convenient and efficient solution for its users.
Me Transfer is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur CA Shrenuj Jalan, who recently invested an undisclosed amount as seed funding in both products. The File Transfer Product is designed to provide users with a secure and easy way to transfer files of any size. It is also equipped with features such as encryption and file compression, which make it a secure and reliable platform for file transfers.
"We are excited to announce that Me Transfer Application, a leading file transfer service, has merged with Sendlargefilesfree.com to offer users a more comprehensive and enhanced product. This merger comes as a result of the increasing demand for efficient and secure file transfer options in today's digital world." said CA Shrenuj Jalan, CEO & Investor of Me Transfer and Sendlargefilesfree.com “
Founder CA Shrenuj Jalan confirms that both the website and app of Me Transfer and Sendlargefilesfree will be merged to create a seamless and user-friendly experience for their customers. Previously, Me Transfer only offered app-based file transfer services, while Sendlargefilesfree provided website-based file transfer. With this merger, users will now have the convenience of choosing between the two options, depending on their preferences and needs.
This merger is a significant step towards providing a more diverse range of options for users. With the combined resources and expertise of both companies, Me Transfer and Sendlargefilesfree.com will be able to offer a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly file transfer service. This will not only benefit individual users but also businesses and organizations that rely on file transfers for their daily operations.
Me Transfer is the perfect solution for those who need to send large files quickly and easily. With its easy-to-use interface and free file transfer up to 5 GB, Me Transfer is the perfect choice for those who need to send large data and media files.
Sendlargefilesfree.com is a web based large & heavy file transfer service that allows free file transfers up to 20GB for users via email or link.
