Me Transfer Mobile app Launches Website Metransfers.in to allow 50GB Free File Transfer by Link or Email

ME Transfer - WE Transfer Large FIles Send Large Files Free - Transfer large files for free

Me Transfer Mobile app Launches Website Metransfers.in to allow 50GB of File Transfer by Link or Email for free of cost as a launch offer.

We are going to change the world of file transfer under India's New Build in India for the world by thinking of making global products in Indian Soil.” — CA Shrenuj Jalan

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Me Transfer, the revolutionary large file transfer application, has launched the website , allowing users to send large files up to 50 GB for free and for small business startups and enterprises.The website allows users to send big files anywhere, anytime, and provides password protection for extra security. It also allows users to transfer heavy files between devices, making it a great choice for those who need to share large videos, photos or documents with friends, family, and colleagues.Me Transfer is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur CA Shrenuj Jalan, who recently invested an undisclosed amount as seed funding. The application is designed to provide users with a secure and easy way to transfer files of any size. It is also equipped with features such as encryption and file compression, which make it a secure and reliable platform for file transfers.The app Me Transfer behind the website has already received 5 star ratings on the Play Store and has been downloaded over 100000+ times on mobile devices, with a total of 124,000 customers on Mobile appsThe app is a great alternative to other file-sharing applications, which only allows users to send files up to 2 GB. With Me Transfer, users can send large files via email or link, making it easier and faster to share files.The app is free to download and use, and is available for both iOS and Android devices and with the launch of the website, the organization has created a full fledged ecosystem for sharing large files.“We are excited to launch Me Transfer in the market for customers,” said CA Shrenuj Jalan, CEO & Investor of Me Transfer. “We believe that our website will provide users with a secure and easy way to transfer files of any size. We are confident that our website will be a success in the market, like our apps.Me Transfer is the perfect solution for those who need to send large files quickly and easily. With its easy-to-use interface and free file transfer up to 50 GB, Me Transfer is the perfect choice for those who need to send large files.To get started, Visit the website nowOr you can download the apps from android Play Store or apple App Store Me Transfer- We Transfer Large Heavy Files Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mefile.transfer.appwe.transfer.file.smash.send.files.forfree.gratuit To learn more and use the Me Transfer website - We Transfer large files Transfers Files website, visit: https://metransfers.in/ CA Shrenuj JalanMe Transferinfo@metransfers.in

Me Transfer - We Transfer large files for free