SparkChange Welcomes David Johnson as Strategic Advisor
SparkChange Appoints David Johnson as Strategic Advisor and Board Member to Revolutionize Healthcare Revenue Cycle with Data-Driven Innovations and Automation.
What health system doesn't want to collect more revenue with greater precision and less effort? Touchless revenue cycle is an idea whose time has come.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SparkChange, a leading revenue cycle performance improvement company, is proud to announce the appointment of David Johnson as its newest Strategic Advisor and Board Member. Dave is the founder and CEO of 4sight Health, a boutique media and advisory company operating at the intersection of healthcare economics, strategy, policy, and capital formation.
— Dave Johnson
With a mission to reinvent the healthcare revenue cycle, SparkChange uses a unique combination of data-driven insights, database-level automations, and a team of experts to diagnose and resolve client challenges quickly. Tapping into his legacy as an investment banker, advisor, and author, Dave will be instrumental in providing strategic oversight and fostering dynamic organizational growth.
"Our main objective at SparkChange is to enhance our clients' organizations by enabling them to prioritize data-driven opportunities that spark change across their business," Sal LoPorto, Co-Founder and CEO of SparkChange, stated. We are ecstatic that Dave Johnson is joining our team. His knowledge and commitment to taking on healthcare's most serious issues perfectly complements our goal of fostering real, sustainable change."
Dave's appointment is pivotal as SparkChange continues to innovate, reshape, and reinvent the healthcare revenue cycle. Dave is a prominent voice in the fight for market-driven reform in healthcare. His desire to drive innovation and spur operational improvement perfectly aligns with SparkChange's ongoing goal of creating a touchless revenue cycle.
As Dave notes, "SparkChange is at the cutting edge of employing technologies that reduce labor burden, identify missed revenue opportunities, and streamline administrative processes. What health system doesn't want to collect more revenue with greater precision and less effort? Touchless revenue cycle is an idea whose time has come."
SparkChange has worked with dozens of clients to improve organizational efficiency and develop sustainable performance improvement efforts. By utilizing data and automation to diagnose and resolve challenges quickly, SparkChange is providing relief to overburdened revenue cycle teams and helping them move revenue through the process more effectively.
"We believe that data identifies opportunity, opportunity creates action, action drives automation, and automation delivers sustainability," said LoPorto. "With Dave's guidance, we are confident that SparkChange will continue to lead the charge in transforming healthcare and delivering sustainable, measurable results for our clients."
About SparkChange:
SparkChange is a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle performance improvement solutions dedicated to driving positive transformation in the healthcare industry. Our Productivity Platform improves efficiency, satisfaction, and effectiveness in revenue cycles by empowering organizations to prioritize outcome-driven results. Through analytics, automation, and critical services, SparkChange reinvents how healthcare organizations approach revenue cycle management, delivering sustainable solutions that spark change.
Molly Maron
SparkChange
mollymaron@sparkchange.health
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn