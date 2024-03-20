SparkChange Shines in KLAS Spotlight Report
Reinventing the Healthcare Revenue CycleKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SparkChange, a catalyst in healthcare revenue cycle transformation, proudly announces its outstanding recognition in the latest Emerging Company KLAS Spotlight Report. In an industry plagued by inefficiencies, SparkChange SparkActions stands out for its commitment to streamlining processes, simplifying complexities, and making a lasting impact on healthcare organizations.
Our Mission and Principles
Since its inception, SparkChange has been dedicated to delivering actual, sustainable value to its clients. The core principles guiding our mission are:
1. Data-Driven Solutions: Identifying solvable challenges through data analytics.
2. Database-Level Automation: A groundbreaking approach connecting directly to challenges, ensuring rapid improvement.
3. World-Class IT Services: Surrounding efforts to support overburdened teams throughout the revenue cycle.
Industry Commitment Recognized by KLAS
The KLAS Spotlight Report recognizes SparkChange's pivotal role in optimizing revenue cycles through database-level automations. This acknowledgment underscores our success in addressing industry needs through sustainable performance improvements.
The heart of our accomplishment lies in the positive experiences of our clients. According to the KLAS spotlight, SparkChange is not just a vendor; we are a strategic partner collaborating to optimize operational workflows. Clients appreciate our deep Cerner EHR expertise, problem-solving capabilities, and quality support staff.
Differentiation in a Competitive Landscape
In a crowded market of "automation" companies, SparkChange stands out by not relying on Robotic Process Automation. Our clients trust and deploy our true database level automations throughout the revenue cycle continuum, showcasing our excellence in Cerner expertise, quantifiable value, and the capacity to drive meaningful, sustainable improvement.
Tangible Outcomes Unveiled by KLAS
KLAS's industry-leading reporting reveals tangible outcomes experienced by SparkChange's clients, including optimized EHR data, enhanced revenue cycle performance, lowered A/R, and improved claims throughput. These achievements consistently met and exceeded client expectations, demonstrating the strategic, partner-like approach that defines SparkChange.
Commitment to Excellence and Continuous Improvement
SparkChange's commitment to delivering solutions that resonate with clients is unwavering. Spotlight comments calling out our strengths such as quality staff, reasonable prices, and excellent customer service align deeply with our core values. We acknowledge the opportunities presented in the report and remain committed to continually enhancing our offerings for clients and the industry.
Shaping the Future of Healthcare Operations
SparkChange's vision is rooted in being data-driven, connecting true automations with each client's unique data and challenges. The journey highlighted in the KLAS Spotlight Report is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We are not just transforming revenue cycles; we are shaping the future of healthcare operations and reinventing the process.
Thank You for Being a Part of the SparkChange Success Story
As we celebrate this milestone, we express gratitude to our clients, partners, and the SparkChange team for their unwavering dedication to success. We invite healthcare organizations to join us in the journey toward streamlined and efficient operations. SparkChange is not just a solution; it's a commitment to spark real change in the healthcare industry.
To read more about SparkChange SparkActions or access the full latest Emerging Company KLAS Spotlight Report: SparkChange SparkActions 2023 Optimizing Revenue Cycle Operations through Automation, December 2023, please click here for the report or an opportunity for providers to register with KLAS for FREE access to this and all KLAS reports.
### About SparkChange
SparkChange is an innovative force in healthcare revenue cycle transformation, committed to delivering sustainable value through data-driven solutions, database-level automation, and world-class IT services.
### About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.
