SparkChange welcomes Matt Wilson as President & Chief Commercial Officer
SparkChange, the leader in healthcare revenue cycle analytics and automations, today announced the appointment of Matt Wilson as its new President and Chief Commercial Officer. In his role, Matt will lead SparkChange’s market expansion, capitalizing on their success in disrupting client revenue cycle processes, to reduce the burden of a complex reimbursement system while increasing the capacity of their business office teams.
With nearly 3 decades of senior leadership experience across healthcare clinical, ERP, and revenue cycle functions, Matt will be responsible for SparkChange’s growth and delivery teams including marketing, sales, partnerships, and client success. Matt will leverage a personal history that has included sales, leadership, and general management roles with Cerner Corporation, Health Outcomes Sciences, Huron Consulting, and Infor.
“The healthcare industry finds itself in a perilous condition, both financially and in the state of its workforce. There is enormous pressure placed on talented but often stressed-out revenue cycle employees to navigate complex and time-consuming billing services”, said Wilson. “While performance improvement efforts have historically been highly manual with little ability to sustain them, technology-driven performance improvement and automation is the future. SparkChange is executing that future today like no one I’ve seen in the industry.”
“Matt brings a unique leadership perspective, having operated for quite some time in high growth companies, but with a distinct focus on providing value and satisfaction for their clients.”, said Sal LoPorto, Founder and CEO of SparkChange. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Matt and his family to our team and look forward to his leadership to bring our unique value proposition to the rest of the healthcare market”.
About SparkChange
SparkChange is re-inventing revenue cycle to improve efficiency satisfaction and effectiveness producing better financial outcomes Reducing human dependencies to move patient balances from presentation to payment, we empower the industry with analytics, AI-driven automation, and a rich set of services to create and sustain performance improvement efforts. To date, SparkChange has automated over 160 million actions, documented the reduction of client revenue cycle efforts by hundreds of thousands of hours, and impacted billions of dollars in collective patient balances. Learn more at https://sparkchange.health/.
