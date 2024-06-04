Compliant Call Recording for Microsoft Teams Provisioned with a Click
CallCabinet shakes up the industry with its newly revamped auto-provisioning for Microsoft Teams.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the leader in compliance call recording and analytics, proudly announces the launch of its enhanced auto-provisioning capability. Once the CallCabinet solution is transacted via the Microsoft Marketplace, auto-provisioning will kick off with a click, streamlining the activation, directly incorporated within the CallCabinet user interface. This innovation simplifies the deployment of compliant call recording and conversation analytics for Microsoft Teams.
The new auto-provisioning capability delivers a frictionless installation process, allowing businesses to deploy CallCabinet’s advanced compliance recording and analytics licenses within minutes. This enhancement also accommodates more granular control over the installation when catering to unique needs of an organization.
“Following ongoing collaboration cross-industry for auto-provisioning, we’ve incorporated that feedback so that all of our customers and partners can move more quickly when deploying CallCabinet licenses across their Teams environments,” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet.
This timely announcement aligns with the rapidly increasing self-service demand from customers globally who want the ability to deploy future-proof compliant call recording and AI-driven conversation analytics into their environments with efficiency and speed.
Key Benefits:
- Ease of Use: Simplified setup directly from the CallCabinet portal.
- Granular Control: Customizable installation options to meet intricate compliance and operational requirements.
- Compliance Assurance: Automated adherence to industry compliance regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and MiFID II.
- Scalable Integration: Effortlessly add or remove users and features as your organization changes.
- Valuable Insights: Leverage conversation analytics for actionable intelligence and performance monitoring.
By streamlining the integration process, CallCabinet’s auto-provision feature empowers companies to expand their Microsoft Teams capabilities quickly and efficiently, ensuring compliance and unlocking the full potential of their communication data.
For more information, visit our Teams Integration page here.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions enable unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Ravel Todd
CallCabinet
+1 512-666-3083
pr@callcabinet.com