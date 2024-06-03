Missouri Stream Teams encourages people to celebrate National Rivers Month in June

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—June is National Rivers Month, and Missouri Stream Teams, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), are inviting everyone to celebrate.

National Rivers Month is celebrated in June every year to highlight the importance of rivers. The 30-day event focuses on the Earth’s waterways and ways to save water for future generations.

The Show-Me-State has nearly 52,000 miles of rivers. Missourians rely on rivers for drinking water and recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, and paddling. Rivers and streams in Missouri serve as habitat for a diverse community of plants, animals, and aquatic life.

Missouri Stram Teams encourages the public to get involved and help our rivers by volunteering for stream cleanups during the month of June. Visit the Stream Teams online calendar for information on stream cleanups and other related events at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4uC. Registration for cleanup events is free and is open to all ages. Trash bags, gloves, and Stream Team t-shirts are provided.

It’s also a great time to consider joining or forming a Stream Team. Go to mostreamteam.org/ to find out more about Missouri Stream Teams. Their efforts range from cleanups to water quality monitoring, planting trees, to stream advocacy and public education.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, one out of every three people gets their drinking water from a river or stream in the United States. People spend about $97 billion each year on river-related recreation and tourism nationally, which is a vital boost to our economy. And of course, rivers are essential for fish and wildlife and powering healthy ecosystems.