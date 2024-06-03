Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 3-7, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

June 3-7, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 3 

6 p.m. Attend RGA Executive Roundtable Reception 

Location: New Orleans, LA 

Tuesday, June 4

9:30 a.m. Attend RGA Executive Roundtable Breakout: Diving into the Issues 

Location: New Orleans, LA 

12 p.m. Attend RGA Luncheon 

Location: New Orleans, LA  

4 p.m. Attend RGA Corporate Reception 

Location: New Orleans, LA 

6 p.m. Attend Executive Roundtable Reception and Dinner 

Location: New Orleans, LA 

Wednesday, June 5 

10:15 a.m. Attend RGA Corporate Breakouts: Innovating with Reason 

Location: New Orleans, LA 

Thursday, June 6 

12:15 p.m. Speak at Solutions Utah Summit 

Location: Other Side Academy, Salt Lake City 

MEDIA ACCESS 

1:30 p.m. Visit Tanner Co. 

Location: 36 S. State St., Salt Lake City 

2:45 p.m. Visit BD 

Location: 9450 S. State Street, Sandy 

4 p.m. Visit Zions Technology Center 

Location: 7860 Bingham Jct. Blvd., Midvale 

Friday, June 7 

7:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremonies 

Location: Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City 

MEDIA ACCESS 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

June 3-7, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 3

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Water Issues update meeting

Location: Ramptom Room

Tuesday, June 4

7:45 a.m. KSL NewsRadio Interview

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, June 5

9 a.m. Speak at American Legion Auxiliary Utah Girls State event

Location: Weber State University, Shepherd Union building

11 a.m. Meet State of Women History Project winners

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11:20 a.m. Interview with the Dave and Dujanovic show

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

5 p.m. Speak at the Martha Hughes Cannon Send-off event

Location: South Capitol Steps

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Thursday, June 6

9 a.m. Speak at a Bolder Way Forward Second Annual Summit

Location: Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Center

MEDIA ACCESS

1 p.m. Meeting update with Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, June 7

No public meetings

###

