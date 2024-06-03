Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 3-7, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
June 3-7, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, June 3
6 p.m. Attend RGA Executive Roundtable Reception
Location: New Orleans, LA
Tuesday, June 4
9:30 a.m. Attend RGA Executive Roundtable Breakout: Diving into the Issues
Location: New Orleans, LA
12 p.m. Attend RGA Luncheon
Location: New Orleans, LA
4 p.m. Attend RGA Corporate Reception
Location: New Orleans, LA
6 p.m. Attend Executive Roundtable Reception and Dinner
Location: New Orleans, LA
Wednesday, June 5
10:15 a.m. Attend RGA Corporate Breakouts: Innovating with Reason
Location: New Orleans, LA
Thursday, June 6
12:15 p.m. Speak at Solutions Utah Summit
Location: Other Side Academy, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Visit Tanner Co.
Location: 36 S. State St., Salt Lake City
2:45 p.m. Visit BD
Location: 9450 S. State Street, Sandy
4 p.m. Visit Zions Technology Center
Location: 7860 Bingham Jct. Blvd., Midvale
Friday, June 7
7:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremonies
Location: Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 3-7, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, June 3
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Water Issues update meeting
Location: Ramptom Room
Tuesday, June 4
7:45 a.m. KSL NewsRadio Interview
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Wednesday, June 5
9 a.m. Speak at American Legion Auxiliary Utah Girls State event
Location: Weber State University, Shepherd Union building
11 a.m. Meet State of Women History Project winners
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11:20 a.m. Interview with the Dave and Dujanovic show
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
5 p.m. Speak at the Martha Hughes Cannon Send-off event
Location: South Capitol Steps
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Thursday, June 6
9 a.m. Speak at a Bolder Way Forward Second Annual Summit
Location: Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Center
MEDIA ACCESS
1 p.m. Meeting update with Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Friday, June 7
No public meetings
