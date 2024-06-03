Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 3-7, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

June 3-7, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 3

6 p.m. Attend RGA Executive Roundtable Reception

Location: New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, June 4

9:30 a.m. Attend RGA Executive Roundtable Breakout: Diving into the Issues

Location: New Orleans, LA

12 p.m. Attend RGA Luncheon

Location: New Orleans, LA

4 p.m. Attend RGA Corporate Reception

Location: New Orleans, LA

6 p.m. Attend Executive Roundtable Reception and Dinner

Location: New Orleans, LA

Wednesday, June 5

10:15 a.m. Attend RGA Corporate Breakouts: Innovating with Reason

Location: New Orleans, LA

Thursday, June 6

12:15 p.m. Speak at Solutions Utah Summit

Location: Other Side Academy, Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Visit Tanner Co.

Location: 36 S. State St., Salt Lake City

2:45 p.m. Visit BD

Location: 9450 S. State Street, Sandy

4 p.m. Visit Zions Technology Center

Location: 7860 Bingham Jct. Blvd., Midvale

Friday, June 7

7:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremonies

Location: Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 3-7, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 3

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Water Issues update meeting

Location: Ramptom Room

Tuesday, June 4

7:45 a.m. KSL NewsRadio Interview

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, June 5

9 a.m. Speak at American Legion Auxiliary Utah Girls State event

Location: Weber State University, Shepherd Union building

11 a.m. Meet State of Women History Project winners

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11:20 a.m. Interview with the Dave and Dujanovic show

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

5 p.m. Speak at the Martha Hughes Cannon Send-off event

Location: South Capitol Steps

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Thursday, June 6

9 a.m. Speak at a Bolder Way Forward Second Annual Summit

Location: Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Center

MEDIA ACCESS

1 p.m. Meeting update with Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, June 7

No public meetings

###