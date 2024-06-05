MELTRIC® to Showcase Advanced Electrical Connection Solutions at Canadian Mining Expo 2024
MELTRIC® is exhibiting at CME 2024, in booth 46, showcasing their comprehensive range of electrical connection devices designed for the mining industry.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation, a North American leader in electrical connectivity solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Canadian Mining Expo (CME) 2024. The event will take place at the McIntyre Complex on June 5 and 6, 2024. Attendees can visit MELTRIC at booth 46 to explore their comprehensive range of Switch-Rated electrical connection devices designed specifically for the mining industry (https://meltric.com/solutions/mining-aggregate).
CME, renowned for its extensive showcase of over 400 exhibits, serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to present the latest advancements in mining technology, products, and services. MELTRIC’s presence at this year’s expo highlights their commitment to providing robust and reliable electrical connection solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of mining operations.
At booth 46, MELTRIC will feature their full line of Switch-Rated, CSA-listed plugs and receptacles. These all-in-one devices combine the safety of a switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle, making them an ideal choice for mining applications.
Key features of MELTRIC’s devices include:
• cCSAus Rated with DECONTACTOR™ Technology: Ensures safe and efficient connections, that can make and break under full load conditions.
• Dead-Front Safety Shutter: Provides an added layer of safety by preventing accidental contact with live parts.
• Arc Flash Chamber: Minimizes the risk of arc flash incidents, enhancing worker safety.
• Visual Verification of De-energization: Allows for quick and easy confirmation that equipment is de-energized.
• Convenient Lockout/Tagout Capability: Facilitates straightforward implementation of lockout/tagout procedures directly on the device housing.
MELTRIC’s products are engineered to exceed the standards of typical pin and sleeve connections, featuring butt-style electrical contacts made from a durable silver-nickel alloy. This design resists tarnishing and deformation, ensuring reliable performance in harsh mining environments. Constructed with rugged materials, these devices are built to endure the rigorous demands of mining operations, providing long-lasting, dependable electrical connections.
Join MELTRIC at booth 46 during the Canadian Mining Expo 2024 to learn more about their advanced electrical connection solutions and how they can benefit your mining operations.
For more information, please visit www.meltric.com or contact our marketing department at mail@meltric.com.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of CSA-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/.
