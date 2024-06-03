Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LAUREL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

The operator of a Suzuki motorcycle, identified as Johny Carrasco, 21, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Shortly after 3 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 198, in the local lanes, for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to a preliminary investigation, the Suzuki, operated by Carrasco, and a Honda Civic were traveling in the merge lanes of north I-95 to MD 198 when the Suzuki struck the rear of the Honda.

Northbound I-95 was closed for more than an hour for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

