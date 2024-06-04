Education Entrepreneur and Pioneer in Early Learning Ilene Rosenthal Receives Distinguished Alumni Award
My passion is to inspire and empower young individuals to realize their full potential. This award reflects everyone at Footsteps2Brilliance who work tirelessly to bring this vision to life every day.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footsteps2Brilliance proudly announces that CEO and co-founder Ilene Rosenthal has received the prestigious Distinguished Alumna Award from Wesleyan University. This honor recognizes Ilene’s remarkable contributions to education, innovative curriculum development, and dedication to enhancing academic success for all children.
— Ilene Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder, Footsteps2Brilliance
“I am honored to receive this recognition. My passion has always been to inspire and empower young individuals to realize their full potential. This award reflects the dedication and hard work of everyone at Footsteps2Brilliance who bring this vision to life every day,” said Ilene Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder, Footsteps2Brilliance.
As CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance, Ilene has led the creation of a comprehensive bilingual literacy and early learning program supporting students from birth through elementary school. The curriculum emphasizes reasoning, math, literacy, language, and music. Recently, the company partnered with PBS and San Bernadino County Office of Education to launch Learn with Me, the first transmedia early learning program, transforming television from a passive to an active learning experience. Learn with Me has been nominated for an Emmy award.
Prior to Footsteps2Brilliance, Ilene served as president of strategic initiatives for Achieve3000, a leading provider of differentiated instruction and learning acceleration programs now offered by McGrawHill. She also co-founded Lightspan, an educational software company that used video game technology to bridge the gap between school and home.
Ilene began her career as a music teacher, designing curriculum and authoring textbooks. As a lawyer, she held significant roles, including general counsel to the Software Publishers Association (now SIIA) and special assistant to the executive director of the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO). She also served as general counsel to the Government Operations Committee of the US House of Representatives. Ilene holds a BA in music with a minor in psychology from Wesleyan University and a JD from Georgetown University Law Center.
About Footsteps2Brilliance
Founded in 2011, Footsteps2Brilliance is a transformative bilingual early learning company dedicated to fostering a love of reading and learning. Through community-wide initiatives and engaging game-based literacy apps, we prepare students, particularly from underserved communities, for kindergarten and beyond. Collaborating with educators, districts, and communities, we address equity of access issues, accelerate learning, and empower students to achieve their full potential and create lasting positive change. For more information about Footsteps2Brilliance and our mission, visit www.footsteps2brilliance.com.
Penny Reinart
Footsteps2Brilliance
+1 (806) 220-4620
penny@footsteps2brilliance.com