MEDIA ADVISORY: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Kickoff Event in High Point

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Kickoff Event in High Point



Where: Hallelujah Baptist Church

2511 Guyer St.

High Point, NC 27265

When: Monday, June 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. Eastern time



HIGH POINT – Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed June 2–8, 2024, the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action. For this second annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action, the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is participating in or assisting with events with partner organizations throughout the state. On Monday, June 3, NCDPS will kick off the Week of Action at an event in High Point sponsored by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will feature remarks from Gov. Cooper, as well as state and local speakers, followed by a community resource fair. NC S.A.F.E. will be distributing free gun locks and other promotional items to spread the word about safe firearm storage.

This issue is a critical one for our state. North Carolina has 10 of the top 100 U.S. cities for reports of gun thefts from vehicles. In 2022, more than 2,500 guns were stolen from vehicles throughout the state.

Additionally, firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina — and this issue also affects High Point. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians how taking simple steps, like locking your firearms, can make communities safer and avoid preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should RSVP to ncsafe@ncdps.gov to confirm attendance at this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at www.ncsafe.org/about.



North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org. Additional media materials are available at ncsafe.org/about.



About NC S.A.F.E.

There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts, and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.

