Florida State Parks and Florida Prepaid Partner to Provide Student Scholarships

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 31, 2024 ~Ten Florida children will receive a $1,000 scholarship as part of a Florida Prepaid sweepstakes ~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Parks and the Florida Prepaid College Savings Program are joining forces for the third consecutive year to encourage families to explore and enjoy all that Florida has to offer children now and in the future. Families are invited to discover educational opportunities through the Florida 529 Savings Plan, as well as appreciate the instructive aspects of the Florida State Parks Junior Ranger Program. Ten Florida children will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship in a Florida 529 Savings Plan and a Florida State Parks Junior Ranger gift pack that includes an inflatable standup paddle board and hammock. The promotion runs through June 23, 2024. Florida State Parks provide boundless recreational and educational opportunities. Park rangers provide year-round programming to tell the stories of Florida’s 175 state parks, while museums, visitor centers and interpretive displays provide opportunities for self-paced learning. If unable to visit a park, children can explore as a Virtual Junior Ranger from anywhere. “Florida State Parks provide hands-on learning experiences that introduce families to topics such as natural and cultural resources, service and safe recreation,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “We value this cooperative partnership and the opportunity to introduce future conservationists to The Real Florida while raising awareness of the benefits of planning for their future with a Florida 529 Savings Plan.” The Florida 529 Savings Plan is a Morningstar medal-winning plan and is available exclusively to Florida residents. The Savings Plan allows families to save what they can when they can, or they can set up automatic monthly payments for as little as $25/month. There are now more than 154,000 Florida 529 Savings Plans, with a total market value of more than $1.3 billion. “The education a student needs to be successful in their postsecondary endeavors starts early – both inside the classroom as well as outdoors,” said John D. Rood, Chairman of the Florida Prepaid College Board. “We value this partnership with Florida State Parks because it encourages hands-on, active learning. I encourage families to make the most of summer learning opportunities and the beauty of our incredible state parks.” To learn more about the Junior Ranger Program, the partnership with Florida Prepaid and to submit an entry for the scholarship program, visit FloridaStateParks.org/FloridaPrepaid. ###