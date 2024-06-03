Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Storm Water Inspection & Maintenance Services, Inc
Expands Storm Water Capabilities and Bolsters Presence in CaliforniaROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of Storm Water Inspection & Maintenance Services, Inc., (SWIMS), a California-based stormwater services firm who supports various public and private markets.
The acquisition of SWIMS is the latest investment by Apex, a national leader in water, environmental, compliance & assurance (including ESG verification & assurance), health & safety, and transportation and civil services.
Founded in California nearly 30 years ago, SWIMS employs more than 100 professionals with expertise in stormwater inspection and management services, as well as erosion control, dewatering, and stormwater construction and compliance services. Additionally, SWIMS develops and installs its innovative StormTek™ trash capture solution. The firm serves clients across California from two locations, Brentwood in Northern California and San Juan Capistrano in Southern California. Often referred to as “the stormwater experts” in California and driven by a mission to keep California’s waterways and coastline clean, SWIMS strives to provide superior customer service while developing and maintaining long-term relationships founded in honesty and integrity.
“It was 26 years ago when my wife, Michelle, and I started SWIMS from our home. We had no idea that one day we would be able to provide national opportunities for our employees and their families. We are thrilled to join forces with Apex, a world-class company with a robust portfolio of capabilities, and to continue to provide for our employees, their families, and our clients,” said Ric Campos, President and Owner of SWIMS. “It is exciting to know our team is in great hands with Apex’s leadership.”
“We are incredibly grateful to the team who have worked so hard to build SWIMS. This company is comprised of the hardest-working folks in the stormwater industry. It is a privilege to know and see such a bright future with Apex for each of them,” said Michelle Campos, Co-owner of SWIMS.
“SWIMS brings to Apex a highly capable team, a history of growth, and a standout reputation of excellence in providing stormwater services to its clients,” said Apex President and CEO David Fabianski. “The combined capabilities of SWIMS and Apex, along with our aligned values and culture, enable continued service delivery excellence to a broader client base, and growth and value creation for our collective employees and investors.”
SWIMS will maintain its existing management structure working as part of Apex’s national stormwater platform. The firm will operate as SWIMS, an Apex Company.
About Apex
Established in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Rated #12 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #58 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists.
About Storm Water Inspection & Maintenance Services, Inc.
Storm Water Inspection & Maintenance Services, Inc. (SWIMS) is committed to protecting oceans and waterways. A pioneer in stormwater management, SWIMS keeps thousands of stormwater systems across California operating smoothly. SWIMS helps construction managers stay on schedule and compliant through a portfolio of erosion control, dewatering, street sweeping, and construction site services. Through its innovative StormTek™ full trash capture connector pipe screen, SWIMS prevents thousands of pounds of trash from reaching waterways―in California and across North America.
