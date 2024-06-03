Anson Landfill Issued Solid Waste Permit

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management has issued Solid Waste Permit No. 0403‐MSWLF‐2010 to approve a horizontal and vertical expansion to the Anson Landfill in Anson County.

The landfill receives municipal solid waste and is owned and operated Waste Connections/Chambers Development of North Carolina. It is located at 375 Dozer Drive in Polkton.

The expansion will add approximately 65 acres of disposal area and an additional 70 feet to the maximum landfill height. The disposal area will increase from 133.10 acres to 198.44 total acres. The capacity will increase from approximately 21.6 million cubic yards to 41.5 million total cubic yards. In accordance with North Carolina General Statute, a proposed increase of 10 percent or more of a landfill’s capacity, and an expansion to the disposal boundaries, required a new permit. This permit action will not change the landfill property boundaries, waste types, amount received per day, or the service area.

The Division considered input received during the comment period and the public hearing held on October 26, 2023, before making a final decision on this permit.

Copies of the final permit, final fact sheet and response to comments and other related documents are available online.