Successful inspection of Ukraine Energy Support Fund equipment

The Secretariat is pleased to announce the completion of a thorough inspection of vital energy equipment and fuel delivered under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This inspection forms part of the Secretariat’s continuous commitment to transparency and accountability in the management and utilization of donated resources.

The Energy Community Secretariat, together with the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), upholds stringent standards for verification. According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 21 November 2023, NEURC plays a crucial role in inspecting the deployed equipment and fuels, ensuring they meet the stipulated quality and operational standards.  These measures are designed to ensure donors that their contributions are used for the intended purpose and are making a tangible impact on Ukraine’s energy sector.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 494million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Australia, Belgium and Iceland.

