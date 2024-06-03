The Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB) releases its 2023 Annual Report 

The Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB), the regional authority of energy regulators, has officially released its 2023 Annual Report. This document details a year marked by proactive measures to integrate the energy markets of its Contracting Parties with the EU's internal electricity and natural gas markets, emphasizing fairness and consumer protection.

The ECRB's 2023 Annual Report illustrates its sustained efforts to foster a level playing field in the energy sector. It showcases the ECRB's crucial role in driving forward regulatory practices and market integration that safeguard the interests of consumers while ensuring efficient and competitive market conditions.



Key highlights from the report include:

Wholesale Market Integration: The ECRB advanced significant initiatives to align with EU regulations, ensuring robust mechanisms for market transparency and integration.

Energy Crisis Management: Responsive strategies were adopted to mitigate the economic impacts of the ongoing energy crisis, with an emphasis on maintaining energy affordability and stability.

Consumer Protection: Strengthening consumer rights remained a priority, with significant advancements in regulatory frameworks to protect energy consumers across member states.

Regulatory Achievements: Full compliance with the stipulated Energy Community directives and substantial progress on the transposition of new EU energy regulations.

The ECRB will continue to work closely with all stakeholders, including the EU and non-EU regulatory bodies, to promote best practices and adapt to emerging challenges in the energy sector. The Board remains dedicated to enhancing energy cooperation and market efficiency, ensuring all measures benefit the citizens of the Energy Community.

About the ECRB:

The Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB) is an independent institution of the Energy Community, consisting of energy regulators from Southeast Europe, the Black Sea region, and the EU. It aims to foster the integration of national energy markets and regulations into broader EU frameworks, ensuring sustainable and secure energy supplies.