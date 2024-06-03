Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,958 in the last 365 days.

The Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB) releases its 2023 Annual Report 

The Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB), the regional authority of energy regulators, has officially released its 2023 Annual Report. This document details a year marked by proactive measures to integrate the energy markets of its Contracting Parties with the EU's internal electricity and natural gas markets, emphasizing fairness and consumer protection. 

The ECRB's 2023 Annual Report illustrates its sustained efforts to foster a level playing field in the energy sector. It showcases the ECRB's crucial role in driving forward regulatory practices and market integration that safeguard the interests of consumers while ensuring efficient and competitive market conditions. 
 

Key highlights from the report include: 

  • Wholesale Market Integration: The ECRB advanced significant initiatives to align with EU regulations, ensuring robust mechanisms for market transparency and integration. 

  • Energy Crisis Management: Responsive strategies were adopted to mitigate the economic impacts of the ongoing energy crisis, with an emphasis on maintaining energy affordability and stability. 

  • Consumer Protection: Strengthening consumer rights remained a priority, with significant advancements in regulatory frameworks to protect energy consumers across member states. 

  • Regulatory Achievements: Full compliance with the stipulated Energy Community directives and substantial progress on the transposition of new EU energy regulations. 

The ECRB will continue to work closely with all stakeholders, including the EU and non-EU regulatory bodies, to promote best practices and adapt to emerging challenges in the energy sector. The Board remains dedicated to enhancing energy cooperation and market efficiency, ensuring all measures benefit the citizens of the Energy Community. 

 

About the ECRB: 
The Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB) is an independent institution of the Energy Community, consisting of energy regulators from Southeast Europe, the Black Sea region, and the EU. It aims to foster the integration of national energy markets and regulations into broader EU frameworks, ensuring sustainable and secure energy supplies. 

You just read:

The Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB) releases its 2023 Annual Report 

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more