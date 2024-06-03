Submit Release
Bus Pullout Project Scheduled to Begin Between Belle Fourche and Spearfish

For Immediate Release:  Friday, May 31, 2024

Contact: Joel Flesner, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

 

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, a project to construct a bus pullout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and Hat Ranch Drive between Belle Fourche and Spearfish, is scheduled to begin. The project is being conducted to improve the safety of bus passengers in the area.


During construction, the northbound lanes of Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane at the Hat Ranch Drive entrance. Motorists can expect construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway. The construction of the bus pullout is anticipated to take two weeks.

The prime contractor on this $63,783 dollar project is Hilt Construction, Inc. of Rapid City, SD.

About SDDOT:  The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.  For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.    Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

-30-

