Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate unveils new memorial marking its centenary

The unveiling of the memorial in Al-Bireh city commemorated journalists killed in Palestine.

Jim Boumelha, International Federation of Journalists’ treasurer and chair of the NUJ Policy committee arrived in Palestine ahead of an event commemorating journalists killed in Gaza.

Founded in 1927, the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) marked its 100th year defending press freedom and journalists’ rights with the event attended by international unions. Boumelha participated in the unveiling of the memorial on behalf of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and called for the perpetrators of crimes against journalists to be held accountable and brought to justice. "Every time a journalist is killed, we lose a part of the truth" he said.

Boumelha referenced the UNESCO Guillermo Cano Prize awarded to journalists in the Gaza strip on World Press Freedom Day (3 May), and accepted by Nasser Abu Bakr, PJS president.

As diplomats, ambassadors and UNESCO representatives gathered at the historic event, Boumelha  urged the protection of the most vulnerable countries by international bodies. Abu Baker affirmed the PJS’ commitment to continue its work in defence of journalists whilst remembering all Palestinian journalists killed.

The NUJ is encouraging members to donate to the IFJ’s safety fund providing emergency support and equipment to journalists in Palestine. Make a donation to the IFJ safety fund. 

