AVLGEAR Celebrating 33rd Years of Excellence in Pro Audio, Video, and Lighting

Leading provider of pro audio, video, and lighting products and services has reached a new milestone.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVLGEAR, a leading provider of professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) equipment and services, is celebrating its 33rd year in business. Since 1991, the company has been helping customers nationwide and internationally achieve their media needs with a commitment to quality products, exceptional service, and expert knowledge.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone,” said David Yang, CEO of AVLGEAR. “From our humble beginnings serving the Southern California Korean community to becoming a trusted resource for customers across the nation, it’s been an exciting journey. We are grateful for the continued support of our loyal customers and partners.”

AVLGEAR’s story began in 1984 when David Yang immigrated from South Korea and recognized the growing demand for pro audio, video, and lighting equipment in Los Angeles. He founded Laservision World, which quickly became the number one event production and house of worship design and installation provider in the Southern California. Recognizing the potential of the online shopping industry, David established AVLGEAR to provide customers with a convenient way to purchase professional equipment.

Over the past three decades, AVLGEAR has grown into a respected industry leader. The company offers a comprehensive selection of pro audio, video, and lighting products from top manufacturers. With over 300 authorized dealerships, AVLGEAR ensures customers have access to the latest and most trusted equipment.

In addition to its extensive product selection, AVLGEAR provides a range of services to meet customer needs. The company offers system design and integration services to help customers create customized solutions for their specific applications. AVLGEAR’s experienced team can also provide consultation services to ensure customers select the right equipment for their projects.

“We understand that every customer has unique needs,” said Yang. “Our team of experts is dedicated to providing personalized service and support to help our customers achieve their goals.”

With over three decades of industry experience and partnerships with over 300 authorized dealerships, AVLGEAR is equipped to meet all your media needs. From small conference room installations to large-scale Hollywood award show productions, we ensure seamless signal flow for successful projects. Our commitment to competitive prices, exceptional customer service, and comprehensive product offerings makes us a trusted partner in your media endeavors.

Differentiators

• Industry Leadership: First to introduce pro audio, video, and lighting solutions to the Southern California community.

• Experience: Over three decades of expertise in media systems design and integration.

• Comprehensive Services: Offering everything from live production services to recording studio access and professional consultations.

• Extensive Inventory: Partnerships with over 300 authorized dealerships, ensuring a wide range of products.

AVLGEAR is dedicated to customer satisfaction. The company offers a straightforward return policy for defective or incorrect items within 30 days of purchase. For more details, please visit the company’s Return Policy page.

In celebration of our 33rd anniversary, the company is pleased to offer free, same-day shipping.

AVLGEAR also offers the following benefits to its customers:

• Price Match Guarantee: We will match the price of any identical product from an authorized dealer.

• Live Support Agents: Our knowledgeable support staff is available to assist you with any questions or concerns.

• Bilingual Support: Our support team includes Spanish-speaking agents to better serve our diverse customer base.

• Zero Restocking Fee: We won't charge any restocking fees for returned items that meet our return policy criteria.

• Tax Exemption Offer: We offer tax exemption on orders for qualifying organizations.

For more information about AVLGEAR, its products, and services, please visit https://avlgear.com/pages/about-us or call +1 877-779-8964.

###

About AVLGEAR

AVLGEAR is a leading provider of professional audio, video, and lighting equipment and services. With over three decades of experience, the company offers a comprehensive selection of products from top manufacturers, as well as system design, integration, and consultation services. AVLGEAR is committed to helping its customers achieve their media needs with quality products, exceptional service, and expert knowledge.

Note to Editors

• AVLGEAR offers free consultations to help customers determine the best equipment for their needs.

• AVLGEAR has a knowledgeable and experienced sales team to assist customers with their purchases.

• AVLGEAR offers competitive pricing on all of its products and services.

• For additional information, high-resolution images, or to schedule an interview with David Yang, please contact our team at support@avlgear.com. Thank you for your interest in AVLGEAR's milestone celebration.

Contact Information

10011 Pioneer Blvd

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 USA