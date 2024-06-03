FDLE: Update on the May 25 Ginnie Springs investigation

For Immediate Release

May 31, 2024



HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to investigate the May 25 shooting at Ginne Springs that killed one and injured two innocent bystanders. Marco Mandujano, 26, died from injuries he sustained and the other two shooting victims were treated at the hospital and have been released.



Agents urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about this case to call FDLE at (386) 462-9975.



Additional information will be released as appropriate.



