WorkSource Three Rivers, American Woodmark, HPM Workforce Development Partner to Launch Technician Training Program
Program addresses critical need for maintenance technicians at American Woodmark plant
To witness an employer valuing the potential of their employees and investing in their growth through the Incumbent Worker Training program is an honor for WorkSource Three Rivers”GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkSource Three Rivers, American Woodmark Corp., and HPM Workforce Development LLC have partnered to launch an Advanced Technician Training Program at American Woodmark’s plant in Jackson. The program focuses on fluid power (hydraulics and pneumatics) for maintenance electrician and mechanic employees.
— WorkSource Three Rivers Business Operations Manager Tara Grdinich
WorkSource Three Rivers awarded American Woodmark 100 percent of the training costs to cover tuition, books and material. The award was granted due to the company’s eligibility to pay the non-federal share of the cost for training its incumbent workers. The non-federal share amount considers factors such as the number of employees participating, their wage and benefit levels, the training’s relevance to the employer’s and employees’ competitiveness, and the availability of other training and advancement opportunities provided by the employer.
The program ran from March 12 to April 26 and managed the critical need for highly skilled maintenance technicians at American Woodmark’s Jackson plant. Johnny Dodson from HPM Workforce Development provided the training.
“To address their need for qualified, highly skilled maintenance technicians, American Woodmark has chosen to upskill their current technicians who have a specific deficiency in fluid power (hydraulics and pneumatics), application and troubleshooting,” Dodson said. “The Fluid Power Technician training course provides selected maintenance electricians and mechanics with the educational tools and training to elevate their skill set, which boosts job performance and alleviates their skills gap.”
WorkSource Three Rivers Business Operations Manager Tara Grdinich is optimistic about collaborating with Dodson and American Woodmark Engineering Manager Steve Dyar during this employee upskill transition.
“To witness an employer valuing the potential of their employees and investing in their growth through the Incumbent Worker Training program is an honor for WorkSource Three Rivers,” Grdinich said. “These participating employees are well trained and ready for the next steps in their careers with American Woodmark.”
American Woodmark is a top-three cabinet manufacturer in the country, operating 19 manufacturing and distribution facilities with over 8,800 team members. The company produces more than 10 million cabinets per year, serving both the remodel and new home construction markets.
“Investment in the skill set of our associates is one of the key objectives for Jackson American Woodmark,” Dyar said. “As we continue our modernization efforts, having maintenance personnel who can troubleshoot and repair industrial equipment and automation is critical to the plant’s economic livelihood. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Three Rivers Regional Commission to coordinate this training.”
To learn more, contact Grdinich at tgrdinich@threeriversrc.com.
About WorkSource Three Rivers
WorkSource Three Rivers, a division of Three Rivers Regional Commission, plays a key role in bolstering economic growth and success across the West Central Georgia region. WorkSource Three Rivers supports businesses, economic development, and individuals through training, supportive services, on-the-job training, and other job development efforts in the 10-county region for both adults and youths.
