Silverton Energy YTD update to Shareholders
Silverton Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTN)PLANO, TEXAS, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plano, Texas — Silverton Energy Inc (SLTN) is an oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on proven fields, exploited by well-managed independent oil companies that extract reserves at lower risk and lower cost than unproven prospects. We’re executing our business plans in domestic, proven shale areas where major oil and gas producing companies have reduced their exploration efforts in search of larger reserves.
Management is pleased to announce it has begun an update on the existing reserve evaluation report from 2022. This additional reserve evaluation estimates will include results for our Proved Developed Producing (PDP), Proved Developed Non-producing (PDNP), Proved Undeveloped (PUD), and Probable Undeveloped (PUD) reserves. The updated report is to include those properties not previously unaccounted for in the prior reserve report.
To expedite the development and increase of our proven reserves, the balance of 2024 will be focused on the rework and review of existing drilling prospects on our properties located in Oklahoma’s “STACK Play” including The Anadarko Basin. New developments will be financed in part through private placement sales of Restricted Preferred “C” Stock. We will continue to update our shareholders as soon as more information becomes available.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This message may contain confidential or proprietary information intended only for the use of the addressee(s) named above or may contain information that is legally privileged. If you are not the intended addressee, or the person responsible for delivering it to the intended addressee, you are hereby notified that reading, disseminating, distributing or copying this message is strictly prohibited. If you have received this message by mistake, please immediately notify us by replying to the message and delete the original message and any copies immediately thereafter.
Silverton Energy Inc
Investor Relations
email us here