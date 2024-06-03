Submit Release
Silverton Energy YTD update to Shareholders

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plano, Texas — Silverton Energy Inc (SLTN) is an oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on proven fields, exploited by well-managed independent oil companies that extract reserves at lower risk and lower cost than unproven prospects. We’re executing our business plans in domestic, proven shale areas where major oil and gas producing companies have reduced their exploration efforts in search of larger reserves.

Management is pleased to announce it has begun an update on the existing reserve evaluation report from 2022. This additional reserve evaluation estimates will include results for our Proved Developed Producing (PDP), Proved Developed Non-producing (PDNP), Proved Undeveloped (PUD), and Probable Undeveloped (PUD) reserves. The updated report is to include those properties not previously unaccounted for in the prior reserve report.

To expedite the development and increase of our proven reserves, the balance of 2024 will be focused on the rework and review of existing drilling prospects on our properties located in Oklahoma’s “STACK Play” including The Anadarko Basin. New developments will be financed in part through private placement sales of Restricted Preferred “C” Stock. We will continue to update our shareholders as soon as more information becomes available.

