Special OSCE Asian Partners for Co-Operation Group Meeting Focuses on Afghan Women's Rights

The OSCE Asian Partners for Co-Operation Group and OSCE participating States met in Vienna on 3 June to discuss the pressing issue of Afghan women’s rights, emphasizing the broader implications for regional and global stability. This event focused on exploring actionable strategies for empowering Afghan women and mitigating the challenges they face. The meeting brought together high-level representatives and experts to address the significant challenges faced by Afghan women and the global implications of their plight. This special meeting was organized by North Macedonia as Chair of the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group.

The OSCE has been actively advocating for Afghan women’s rights, with initiatives focused on key areas including education and employment. The organization's comprehensive approach to security and commitment to gender equality were reiterated, emphasizing the need for sustained international support and co-operation.

This has included the Response to the Implications of Afghanistan in the OSCE Region (RIAOR) programme, which addresses gender equality and women’s empowerment in Central Asia. Notable projects include Women's Resource Centers (WRCs) in Tajikistan, promoting women’s economic empowerment in the energy sector, strengthening women’s role in water management and conflict prevention, as well as the Young Women for Peace Initiative for Central Asia. These projects empower Afghan women through education, leadership training, and advocacy for women's rights.

Participants highlighted the severe challenges Afghan women face in accessing education, healthcare and employment, and the impact of these issues on regional security. The speakers underscored the importance of international efforts to empower Afghan women and promote gender equality as essential components of sustainable development and peace.

The meeting concluded with a call for continued action and solidarity from the international community to support Afghan women and girls. By sharing best practices and reinforcing collaborative efforts, the OSCE and its partners can help foster a brighter and more equitable future for all.