Liquit Announces PilotIQ as Latest UK Partner
PilotIQ focuses on bringing enterprise-level integrated solutions to small businesses across the UK with a focus on end users as the pilots of the business.
Liquit fills the existing and future gaps in a modern workspace by offering the agility and simplicity of use that SMBs need for their end users, who we see as the pilots of the business.”RIDDERKERK, THE NETHERLANDS, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquit Part of Recast Software is excited to announce that PilotIQ has become their latest channel partner in the UK. The London-based IT solutions and services provider focuses on delivering enterprise level IT solutions to small and medium businesses throughout the UK.
— Peter Ely, PilotIQ
While PilotIQ recently opened its doors, co-founder Peter Ely brings a long history and deep expertise as a solutions architect working with startups, enterprises, MSPs and resellers.
PilotIQ’s focus on SMBs is to bring enterprise-level consulting to small businesses by offering integrated vendor capabilities and strategic partnerships.
According to Peter, Liquit is the perfect addition to its technology vendor partners like Microsoft, ControlUp, Acronis, and AWS focused on meeting changing EUC and cybersecurity needs:
“Liquit fills the existing and future gaps in a modern workspace by offering the agility and simplicity of use that SMBs need for their end users, who we see as the pilots of the business,” explained Peter. “This gives SMBs more freedom in developing their app management, MDM (Mobile Device Management), workspace and VDI/DaaS infrastructure for diverse EUC environments. Finding a suitable application delivery solution that makes it this easy would be a big challenge.”
According to Peter, the addition of Liquit as their latest partner puts all the pieces in place to meet the PilotIQ vision and the needs of UK SMBs starting where they are:
“Our solution stack with Liquit as the latest partner fulfils our concept of guiding each small business customer on their journey. That always starts with an immediate need, such as cloud transformation, backup services, cyber insurance requirements, and risk assessments. This enables us to help them take the next step in that journey by seeing a clear path to integrated solutions and its tremendous benefits for their people and productivity.”
To learn more about PilotIQ, the new Liquit partnership, and how they can solve your small business EUC challenges, here https://liquit.com/liquit-partnership-with-pilotiq-drives-uk-smb-focus
About Liquit:
Liquit, part of Recast Software, is the world’s only end-to-end application management solution that makes application management seamless, simple, intuitive, and agile. Users can easily access and use their applications anywhere, anytime, and on any device without hassles via context aware Smart Icons and a customisable workspace GUI. Liquit Smart Icons empower your IT teams with fast, simple, and versatile delivery, access, permissions, and versioning for thousands of applications and enterprise users across Windows and macOS. This is all bolstered by strong partnerships with Microsoft, VMware, and Citrix, connectors for critical third-party providers, and hundreds of implementation channel partners around the globe. For more information, visit Liquit.com.
About PilotIQ
Through its comprehensive IT management services, PilotIQ delivers enhanced productivity, uncompromised security, and seamless end-user support to its clients.
PilotIQ offers comprehensive enterprise-level IT managed services designed for the needs of small businesses. Their focus on SMB end users as the pilots of the business is to deliver integrated technologies that are simple to use while delivering maximum productivity and security. PilotIQ’s end-user support across various devices and operating systems includes end-to-end desktop/workspace management, proactive problem solving, cyber training and awareness, EUC/risk assessments, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit PilotIQ.co.uk
