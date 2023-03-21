Stuart Donnelson Joins Liquit as Field CTO for North America
Stuart will be the evangelist helping to build enterprise and similar channel relationships in NA.RIDDERKERK, ZUID HOLLAND , THE NETHERLANDS, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridderkerk, The Netherlands, 21 March 2023 – Liquit is pleased to announce that Stuart Donnelson has joined the company as Field CTO for North America. Stuart will help to evangelize how Liquit changes the game in application and workspace management to build on the company’s growing US presence.
As the new Field CTO for Liquit covering North America with a primary emphasis on the US, Stuart brings 20 years of experience in the EUC market. He has held various leadership roles as Chief Solutions Architect and Director of IT Systems spanning US IT integration and consulting firms to major healthcare provider networks.
Stuart brings deep experience with enterprise clients along with a long record of accomplishment working directly with EUC technology vendors and as a consulting EUC architect for enterprises. This gives him a unique perspective on the needs of enterprise IT teams/channel partners and the most successful ways that vendors have met those needs. Stuart is currently a Citrix Technology Advocate (CTA), IGEL Insider VIP, and serves as co-leader of the Central Indiana Citrix User Group Community (CUGC).
Liquit has a strong and growing channel foundation and key alliances radiating out from its base in the Netherlands across Europe and North America. Stuart will be the evangelist helping to build enterprise and similar channel relationships in NA. As an expert certified in various EUC and cloud solutions from Citrix, Microsoft, and IGEL, he explained how his experience and relationships will help potential channel partners and enterprise IT decision makers see the endless possibilities of Liquit:
“I’ve always been passionate about designing solutions focused on making businesses more agile, and that’s always come through as a basis for trust from enterprise and channel client partners. Liquit’s future-proof approach to bringing solutions that meet clients where they are and taking them where they want to go with application, EUC, and workspace management is all about that agility. I couldn’t be more excited to leverage what I know about channel and IT needs along with my experience with Microsoft and Citrix, among others to show how Liquit can improve their experience and that of their end users in game changing ways.”
Liquit brings the only end-to-end application management platform capable of solving present and future hybrid multicloud and remote work challenges for organizations and enterprises around the world. The company is in sustainable growth mode after achieving a growth rate of 119 percent in 2022, with the late Q4 addition of two new Fortune 50 customers.
Stuart will support continued growth and understanding of Liquit as a revolutionary application/workspace management solution and help fuel Liquit’s growth through the US Enterprise and channel market spaces. According to Liquit Co-founder and COO Peter Hermeling, the addition of Stuart as Field CTO for North America is integral to that mission and the company’s broadening introduction to the US market:
“We’re extremely excited to have Stuart join the Liquit team as the Field CTO for North America. It’s vital to have someone that has been in the shoes of the IT integrator, consulting, and channel partners in the US. Stuart brings that experience and a great deal of expertise as a solutions architect and a focus on business outcomes that will surely build new partnerships, collaborations and understanding across the country.”
---
About Liquit:
Liquit is the world’s only end-to-end application management solution that makes application management seamless, simple, intuitive, and agile. Users can intuitively access and use their applications anywhere, anytime, and on any device without hassles via a context aware interface. Liquit Smart Icons empower your IT teams with fast, simple, and versatile delivery, access, permissions, and versioning for thousands of applications and enterprise users across Windows and macOS. This is all bolstered by strong partnerships with Microsoft, VMware, and Citrix, connectors for critical third-party providers, and hundreds of implementation channel partners around the globe. For more information, visit Liquit.com.
Linda-Karen Wulffraat
Liquit
+31 6 15414608
email us here
Liquit in one minute