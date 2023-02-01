Liquit Continues Growth as Ben Ward Joins Company as Field CTO for UK and Ireland

Ben brings over 2 decades of experience as a veteran of the EUC industry working with some of the largest vendors in this space such as VMware, Citrix and IGEL.

RIDDERKERK, THE NETHERLANDS, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading application management solutions provider Liquit is excited to announce that Ben Ward has joined the company as Field CTO for the UK and Ireland. Ben is the latest addition to the Liquit team supporting their UK and Ireland market growth and a broadening customer base across Europe and the US.As the new Field CTO for Liquit covering the UK and Ireland, Ben has been developing relationships and spreading understanding of revolutionary EUC and digital workspace technologies across the EMEA region. This includes similar roles within IGEL Technologies, VMware, and Citrix over the last decade. His addition to the team follows that of Keith Joseph as Sales Director for UK and Ireland, which reflects the company’s growth and commitment to our key markets.Liquit has a strong and growing channel foundation and key alliances radiating out from its base in the Netherlands across Europe and North America. Ben brings strong relationships and a proven ability to create new ones to drive engagement across customers, partners, and technology vendors throughout the region. According to Ben, his mission will be supporting continued growth and understanding of Liquit as a revolutionary application/workspace management solution and helping fuel Liquit growth through the channel market space:“Liquit has developed and continues to refine a truly seamless app delivery and lifecycle management solution that solves some key industry challenges. That was clear to me after seeing a demonstration from Liquit Director of Technologies and Solutions Nico Zieck at a Citrix user group a while back. I couldn’t be more excited to now be a part of the Liquit team in the UK and Ireland working with Keith, Nico, and the whole Liquit team in supporting its accelerating growth.”Liquit brings the only end-to-end application management platform capable of solving present and future hybrid multicloud and remote work challenges for organizations and enterprises around the world. The company is in sustainable growth mode after achieving a growth rate of 119 percent in 2022, with a late Q4 addition of a new Fortune 50 customer. As a sponsor of the upcoming DTX Manchester in May 2023, Liquit will be bringing its forward-thinking approach to partnerships, collaboration, and innovation to the Expo.According to Liquit Co-founder and COO Peter Hermeling, the addition of Ben as Field CTO for the UK and Ireland markets reflects that mission and the company’s continued growth across the EMEA region and the US. He also expressed how the Expo will be a great opportunity to introduce Liquit, its new team members, and its collaborative approach:“We’re very excited to have Ben join the Liquit team as the Field CTO for UK and Ireland. He’s proven himself to be an advocate for sustainable and future-proof EUC/workspace technologies and is known in the UK technology community for collaboration through networking events and building strong partnerships. We have strong collaborations with companies like Microsoft, VMware, and Citrix and a growing channel partnership base throughout the Netherlands and many parts of Europe. Ben is the ideal person to be our technology and endless business use benefit evangelist by building new partnerships, collaborations and understanding across these important channel markets.”###About Liquit:Liquit is the world’s only end-to-end application management solution that makes application management seamless, simple, and agile. Users can intuitively access and use their applications anywhere, anytime, and on any device without hassles via a context-aware interface. Liquit Smart Icons empower your IT teams with fast, simple, and versatile delivery, access, permissions, and versioning for thousands of applications and enterprise users across Windows and macOS. This is all bolstered by strong partnerships with Microsoft, VMware, and Citrix, connectors for critical third-party providers, and hundreds of implementation channel partners around the globe. For more information, visit Liquit.com.

Liquit in one minute