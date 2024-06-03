IT Europa Shortlists IBA Group for IT Europa Channel Awards in Four Categories
IT Europa announced the finalists for the 16th annual IT Europa Channel Awards, shortlisting IBA Group in four categories
Our awards consistently celebrate the expertise and outstanding achievements of both IT service providers and vendors.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Europa announced the finalists for the 16th annual IT Europa Channel Awards, shortlisting IBA Group in the following categories.
— Will Garside, IT Europa’s Editorial Director
Technology Awards
• Business Continuity of the Year
• Cloud Solution Provider of the Year
Cyber Security Awards
• Cyber Security Managed Service of the Year
• Cyber Security Response Team of the Year
For the Technology Awards, IBA Group submitted projects based on ICDC, its cloud platform that is instrumental in solving data management problems. The company modernized legacy applications of its clients and helped them transfer to the cloud platforms that best suit their needs, giving momentum to their businesses.
For the Cyber Security Awards, IBA Group selected the project that helped a major software development company establish best cyber security practices and increase the level of security awareness of their employees.
With 170 entries received this year, the IT Europa Channel Awards recognize and reward excellence in European channels. IT Europa will announce the winners of each category at the IT Europa Channel Awards ceremony to be held on Wednesday, June 26 in London.
IT Europa’s Editorial Director, Will Garside, said: “Our awards consistently celebrate the expertise and outstanding achievements of both IT service providers and vendors. We have several new awards this year and true to our tradition, entry is free of charge. This year saw a fantastic number of entries, making the selection of finalists from such an exceptional pool a challenging task. We extend our gratitude to everyone who submitted entries and look forward to announcing the winners this June at our gala event.”
About IT Europa Channel Awards
A leading pan-European contest for ISVs, Solution Providers, and Systems Integrators, as well as their vendor and distributor partners, the IT Europa Channel Awards, formerly the European IT & Software Excellence Awards, reward excellence in software development among European IT and telecommunication solution providers.
The European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2024 are the 16th edition of the awards, where companies from across Europe demonstrate their ability to deliver innovative IT solutions to clients.
The 2024 Awards contest encompasses multiple categories grouped into Partner Awards, Technology Awards, Cyber Security Awards, Suppliers, and Distribution, alongside special areas such as leadership, talent, and culture (Special Awards).
IBA Group and IT Europa Channel Awards
IBA Group has been a finalist of the IT Europa Channel Awards (European IT & Software Excellence Awards) since 2008. The following is the list of the company’s awards throughout the contest history.
2020-2021: Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution of the Year
2019: Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year ¬¬¬
2018: Software Innovation Solution of the Year
2017: Information & Document Management Solution of the Year
2015: Vertical Solution of the Year
2014: ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution of the Year
2012: Database Solution of the Year
2011: Relationship Management of the Year
About IT Europa
IT Europa is a leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association.
