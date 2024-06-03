VivaTech 2024 | Kivisense Showcases AI & AR MarTech Innovations

Kivisense team - Captured in Viva Tech's official video Buzzing Booth of Kivisense at Viva Tech Immerse Yourself in the Apple vision pro

Looking back at an amazing VivaTech 2024 with Kivisense! We rocked the show with AR, AI, and Apple Vision pro for better digital marketing experience.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kivisense, a leading MarTech company specializing in AI-powered AR solutions, is turning heads at VivaTech 2024, Europe's premier technology conference. The company impressed attendees with its innovative AR try-on technology and comprehensive digital marketing services, offering a glimpse into the future of retail and brand engagement. Kivisense was captured by the official cameras on the very first day of VivaTech in their official video.Revolutionizing Online Shopping with AR Try-OnKivisense's booth captivated attendees with its innovative AR try-on engine and high-performance 3D rendering technology. Visitors experienced a head-to-toe AR try-on experience across various product categories, from footwear and apparel to sports gear and jewelry – all from the comfort of the booth.This technology tackles a major online shopping pain point: accurately visualizing styles. With Kivisense's AR capability, consumers can virtually try on anything at home, increasing user engagement and significantly boosting purchase intent.Beyond AR: A Holistic Approach to Digital MarketingKivisense goes beyond AR try-on, showcasing its comprehensive digital marketing capabilities. Visitors explored integrated past digital marketing campaigns using Apple Vision Pro to understand Kivisense's approach. They leverage big data analysis and AI algorithms to offer brands a holistic digital marketing solution, encompassing everything from creativity and production to distribution and monetization."We believe the true personalized marketing starts with a deep understanding of each consumer, and innovation for lives not just for a living," emphasized Kivisense founder Steven Zhang. "Our goal is to empower brands to navigate the digital landscape and connect with every target user. "Building a Sustainable Future for E-commerceKivisense highlighted its commitment to sustainability at VivaTech. By reducing the need for physical samples and in-store logistics, Kivisense's AR try-on technology minimizes the carbon footprint of online shopping. Additionally, its digital marketing solutions optimize resource allocation for brands, emphasizing Kivisense's dedication to environmental responsibility.VivaTech 2024 provided a platform for Kivisense to showcase its leadership in AI-powered marketing technology and its vision for the future of retail. As technology continues to evolve and applications expand, Kivisense stands poised to collaborate with global e-commerce brands, paving the way for a smarter, greener, and more promising commercial landscape.About KivisenseKivisense is a MarTech company that leverages AI to develop innovative WebAR solutions for e-commerce and digital marketing. Their solutions, powered by a proprietary AI core, cover various aspects of new retail, including content creation, social media integration, e-commerce optimization, and data analysis. Through the power of AI and AR, Kivisense creates value beyond reality for brands. Their Kivi-CMS platform manages all channels, with a strong emphasis on 3D and AR experiences, including AI-driven virtual try-on, virtual stores, CGI, hologram ads, and more.For press inquiries, please contact:Email: info@kivisense.comParis office: 33 Rue La Fayette, 75009 Paris

