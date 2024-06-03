FOR THE FIRST TIME, COLOMBIAN FASHION TAKES OVER THE STREETS OF WYNWOOD AT THE MIAMI SWIM WEEK
Colombia on Wynwood’s Runway by Wanitta & Colombiamoda was an iconic outdoor fashion show featuring top designers from Medellín and other cities of the country.
The production included a runway located on two of Wynwood's most important streets surrounding the Wanitta store. These streets welcomed around 600 guests”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 1st, Medellín and Colombian fashion made history: for the first time, the streets of Miami's art district, Wynwood, became an open-air runway to witness a fashion performance by the Colombian brand Wanitta, alongside 8 fashion designers from the country. A groundbreaking show that merged fashion, music, art, and tourism in one place.
This performance, named Colombia on Wynwood’s Runway, was part of the launch conducted by Colombia Fashion Week in the United States, as part of its commitment to internationalize Colombian fashion worldwide.
This event, organized by the clothing brand Wanitta, BLESS, and the modeling agency Stage, and supported by the Mayor's Office of Medellín and Colombiamoda, was not only a platform to showcase the latest fashion trends but also highlighted how fashion becomes a fundamental tool to promote Medellín as a responsible tourist destination, characterized by the creativity and talent of its people. Through this narrative, the aim is to enchant the world with Medellín and generate interest in discovering more about everything the city has to offer to its visitors.
Camilo Agudelo, co-founder of Wanitta and organizer of this event, stated: "The production included a runway located on two of Wynwood's most important streets surrounding the Wanitta store. These streets welcomed around 600 guests, and other open-air spaces were available for Wynwood's organic traffic to also enjoy it. The backdrop of the runway was the 40-meter mural intervened by the artist Alejandro Paucar inspired by Medellín, where 10 models presented over 40 looks, showcasing the great talent we have in our city and country."
For the past 6 months, Wanitta, the Colombian ethical fashion brand, has opened its doors in the city of Miami to present a national textile proposal based on responsible consumption. It has received over 24,000 visitors from different nationalities, becoming a showcase for around 30 Colombian designers, who together offer a different and attractive value proposition for this market. This brand internationalization strategy led the company to establish a partnership with the Mayor's Office of Medellín and the Colombian Fashion Export Institute, Inexmoda, to position brands, showcase national talent, and highlight the benefits of Medellín as a tourist destination.
As stated by José Alejandro González Jaramillo, Secretary of Tourism and Entertainment of Medellín, "In these important destination promotion events, we are telling the whole world that we are a city with integrated nature, with great artists such as the Maestro Fernando Botero, leaders in urban music, salsa, silletera and coffee culture; leaders in the fashion industry, with an excellent shopping offer. A city open to the world, gateway to Antioquia, the Coffee Axis, and other destinations in Colombia. Our mission is to consolidate responsible, sustainable tourism, a prosperous and competitive industry, generating development, employment, and wealth for the city, structuring an attractive offer for markets. Medellín aquí todo florece."
"Inexmoda has defined a transversal strategy for transformation projects and fairs: the internationalization of Colombian fashion, aiming for brands to have the capacity to reflect their DNA and differentiated value proposition in other countries, being aware that we have a competitive advantage thanks to the talent, creativity, and quality of our products," says Manuela Gómez, head of internationalization at Inexmoda.
Thus, Wanitta, a company that in 6 months of operation has directly contributed to the exportation of over $80,000 USD worth of products made in Colombia, hopes to continue building the city and country brand with its allies.
After 6 months of Wanitta's decision to bring its creations, its allied brands, and its "Ethically Made" movement to the United States, it has received buyers from over 40 countries worldwide. This has made it a benchmark for talent and tourism, aligning with the purpose of the Mayor's Office of Medellín to promote the city as a high-quality, ethical, sustainable, inclusive, accessible, and innovative tourist destination, which expects to receive around 1,664,092 visitors this year.
