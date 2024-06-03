Five-month public investment disbursement reaches nearly 27 per cent of target

VIETNAM, June 3 - HÀ NỘI — The disbursement of public investment from the State budget in the first five months of this year was estimated to reach VNĐ190.6 trillion (US$7.44 billion), equal to 26.6 per cent of the yearly target and 5 per cent higher than the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Of the sum, investment managed by the government was estimated at VNĐ32.5 trillion, equivalent to 29.3 per cent of the yearly plan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.6 per cent. Some ministries posted estimated disbursement rates lower than those recorded last year, namely the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (down 34.8 per cent), the Ministry of Transport (down 19.1 per cent), the Ministry of Health (down 1.5 per cent) and the Ministry of Education and Training (down 1.1 per cent).

The GSO also said that implemented investment capital managed by localities was estimated at VNĐ158.1 trillion, equal to 26.1 per cent of the yearly plan and up 6.7 per cent over the same period last year.

In May alone, VNĐ48.2 trillion in public investment capital from the State budget was disbursed, a year-on-year increase of 3.1 per cent.

To promote the disbursement of public investment capital, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) suggested the Government to direct ministries, agencies and localities to proactively and drastically implement tasks and solutions set out in Resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government, especially the Prime Minister's directives on the acceleration of public investment disbursement.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng urged ministries, sectors and localities to promptly handle difficulties to speed up the disbursement rate.

It is necessary to proactively review the disbursement capacity of each project to have adjustment plans from projects with slow disbursement to outstanding ones which need additional capital, he said.

According to the MPI, by the end of May, ministries, agencies and localities had allocated VNĐ634.6 trillion for projects, reaching 95.6 per cent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister. — VNS