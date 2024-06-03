Advanced Animated Movie Screening Combines Interactive Family Friendly Fun with Dog Adoption Event

Second Chance Productions is hosting a family-friendly live event for their upcoming movie, GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE on June 15th at The HUB in Allen.

ALLEN, TX, USA, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Chance Productions is hosting a family-friendly live event for their upcoming movie, GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE. The animated film will prompt audiences to interact with the big screen, as audiences are invited to “bring the whole pack” – bring your dog to the movies! The event will take place on June 15th at The HUB in Allen.As a mission of the film, the event will also promote pet welfare by hosting a Dog Adoption Event in partnership with Cody’s Friends Rescue . Folks will share adoption stories as attendees will have the opportunity to adopt their very own pup!While most movie screenings request that kids and audiences keep quiet throughout the film, that will not be the case at this screening. During this out-of-the-box event, prompts on the screen will encourage parents and children to actively participate during the movie. The event will kick off at 11am with an Adoption & Pet Welfare Spotlight at 11:30am, and the screening starting at noon. The event is free admission. RSVP to Movie Screening and Dog Adoption here. “Our live event was created with a simple goal in mind - to help families laugh and connect,” Producer Amy Taylor says. Leading up to the event, Second Chance will be hosting a social media contest. Winners will receive a $50 gift card to The HUB as well as a HUB “Swag Pack.” Those interested will be asked to follow Gracie & Pedro and The Hub on Instagram and tag three friends. (Extra raffle entries will be given to anyone who tags Gracie & Pedro in a photo of their pet.)GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE is a movie for kids that follows a show dog and an alley cat who go on an adventure to find their family after getting separated during a cross-country move. The film stars Bill Nighy, Susan Sarandon, Brooke Shields, Alicia Silverstone, Al Franken, and Danny Trejo. (Rated PG) Give Credit Holdings will be the Presenting Sponsor for this event, with event sponsors The HUB and Hollywood Feed. In addition to Cody’s Friends Rescue, the event will also be in partnership with The Barking Project. This upcoming family movie will have its theatrical release later this year (available only in theaters).

