Film Production Company Partners with Local Animal Shelter to Promote Pet Welfare
Since medical care for shelter pets is our biggest expense, the FURst Aid campaign, which we launch every spring, is our most important fundraiser.”UPLAND, CA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Chance Productions is partnering with the Friends of Upland Animal Shelter to promote pet welfare. Next month, they will be hosting an outdoor play-along screening of Second Chance’s upcoming film, GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Friends of Upland Animal Shelter’s FURst Aid Campaign.
A “Rocky Horror Picture Show for Kids,” actors will perform and engage with audiences in front of a screen projecting the animated film as audiences are invited to “bring the whole pack” – bring your dog to the movies!
While most movie screenings request that audiences keep quiet throughout the film, that will not be the case at this unique screening. In fact, during this out-of-the-box event, live actors will do creative skits while inviting kids, their dogs and their families to actively participate during the movie by singing songs, speaking out, and playing with noise makers following signals throughout the film. Second Chance hopes to break the record for most dogs at a movie screening, which is currently at 217 with PAW PATROL.
Date: May 18th
Location: Magnolia Park, Upland
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30pm with a pet fair, followed by local entertainment at 7pm, and the movie screening at 8pm.
Purchase tickets to the live event here.
All proceeds will go towards The Friends Upland Animal Shelter’s FURst Aid campaign. In Upland, lost and abandoned animals—from dogs with broken hips to malnourished puppies overrun by fleas—are taken to the Friends of Upland Animal Shelter. There, they receive life-saving medical treatment covered by funds from the FURst Aid campaign. With the shelter full and medical care being the shelter’s largest expense, this year’s FURst Aid campaign is critical in helping thousands of shelter pets survive, thrive and find forever homes.
“Since medical care for shelter pets is our biggest expense, the FURst Aid campaign, which we launch every spring, is our most important fundraiser,” says Friends of Upland Animal Shelter Board Chairman, Andy Peterson. “Having a successful FURst Aid campaign is key to us providing all our pets with the care they require.”
Second Chance's film, GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE, is a heartwarming adventure featuring a show dog and an alley cat on a quest to reunite with their family. Voiced by an all-star cast including Bill Nighy, Susan Sarandon, Brooke Shields, Alicia Silverstone, Al Franken, and Danny Trejo, this film promises to be a delightful experience for all. Come support a noble cause, and enjoy an evening filled with fun, fur, and film under the stars!
This upcoming family movie will have its theatrical release later this year. Watch a trailer for the live event here.
