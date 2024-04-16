All Kids and Dogs Invited: Unprecedented Play-And-Party-Along Movie Screening Combines Animated Film With Live Actors
Our live event is deliberately playful and silly. It was created with a simple goal in mind - to help families laugh and connect."”UPLAND, CA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Chance Productions is launching a family-friendly live event for their upcoming movie, GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE. A “Rocky Horror Picture Show for Kids,” actors will perform and engage with audiences in front of a screen projecting the animated film as audiences are invited to “bring the whole pack” – bring your dog to the movies! The event will take place on May 18th at Magnolia Park in Upland.
While most movie screenings request that kids and audiences keep quiet throughout the film, that will not be the case at Second Chance Productions’ upcoming screening. In fact, during this out-of-the-box event, live actors will do creative skits while inviting kids, their dogs and their families to actively participate during the movie by singing songs, speaking out, and playing with noise makers following signals throughout the film. Second Chance hopes to break the record for most dogs at a movie screening, which is currently at 217 with PAW PATROL. The event will kick off at 6:30pm with a pet fair, bounce houses and local vendors. Local entertainment will start at 7pm and the screening will begin at 8pm.
“Our live event is deliberately playful and silly. It was created with a simple goal in mind - to help families laugh and connect,” Producer Amy Taylor says. “To the best of our knowledge, GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE will be the first film to engage audiences in this particular way.”
GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE is a movie for kids that follows a show dog and an alley cat who go on an adventure to find their family after getting separated during a cross-country move. The film stars Bill Nighy, Susan Sarandon, Brooke Shields, Alicia Silverstone, Al Franken, and Danny Trejo. (Rated PG)
This event is in partnership with the Friends of Upland Animal Shelter. Proceeds will be donated to the organization. This upcoming family movie will have its theatrical release in August 2024 (available only in theaters). Watch a trailer for the live event here.
