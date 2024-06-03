Vintage Sake Brand "INISHIE” Sales start June 1st at high-end Supermarket "city'super" in Hong Kong

Vintage Sake Brand "INISHIE” INISHIE 2007 Nakano, 2009 Bunzo, 2009 Matsufuji Umeshu Premium vintage Japanese sake brand collaborates with brewers

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takumi Sousei Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; Representative: Akihiko Yasumura) from Pasona Group company, is pleased to announce that "INISHIE," a premium brand of carefully selected, long-aged traditional Japanese liquor, will begin sales at the high-end supermarket "city'super" in Hong Kong on June 1st (Saturday), 2024.

Takumi Sousei supports sake breweries to expand the market for vintage sake, sake, shochu (Japanese spirit), awamori (Okinawan spirit), and umeshu (plum liqueur). The premium brand “INISHIE”, comprised of long-aged for more than 10 years, was selected from breweries across Japan in order to preserve and pass down the traditional Japanese vintage sake culture. The prestigious brand has won gold medals at the 17th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2023, IWC 2023, and many other world-class competitions.

Now, the global renown and sterling quality of “INISHIE” continue to be recognized by being included at 5 "city'super" stores, Hong Kong’s gourmet food emporium that imports and sells fresh ingredients and high-quality goods from around the world.

Takumi Sousei will continue endeavors to further expand the vintage sake market and connect the Japanese heritage of “shuzo” sake brewing to future generations, to nurture a society where the dreams and aspirations of each and every craftsperson continue to be possible.



■Overview: "INISHIE" Sales on “city’ super”

・Start of Sales: Friday, June 1, 2024

・Sales Locations: city’super Hong Kong stores (Times Square, Harbour City, ifc mall, New Town Plaza & AIRSIDE)

・Sales Products: INISHIE Umeumeshu（Coffret of 3 Brands of Vintage Umeshu 300ml bottles）$1,280

A Vintage plum wine set: You can enjoy this tasting set of 3 different types of plum wine, each with its own unique characteristics, a brand from a famous plum-producing region, a gold medal-winner, and one of our best-sellers.

◆#1 INISHIE 2007 Nakano

Ingredients: Nanko plums, sugar, brewer's alcohol

Unprocessed Umeshu made from Nanko-bai Plums grown in Wakayama Prefecture. The rich plum aroma and deep flavor are unique to unprocessed Umeshu.

◆#2 INISHIE 2009 Bunzo

Ingredients: Rice shochu, plums, rock sugar

Awards:

* Gold Medal, Japanese Liqueur Division, 17th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2023

* Platinum Award, Umeshu Division, Singapore Sake Challenge 2023

Offers the fresh aroma of fully ripe plums and the sweetness of apricots. Despite a mild alcohol content, the refreshing flavor holds real depth. The mellow yet flavorful umami lingers long after the last sip.

◆#3 INISHIE 2009 Matsufuji Umeshu

Ingredients: Awamori, plums, brown sugar

Awards:

* Platinum Award, Umeshu Division, Singapore Sake Challenge 2023

Sweetened with brown sugar cooked in an Okinawan jigama. This masterpiece is made only with Nanko plums from Minabe Town in the Kishu region, pickled in rich Awamori. The deep, rich, sweet and sour taste carries an unmistakeable sense of refinement.

Reference: Vintage Sake Brand "INISHIE"

Established in June 2020, this premium vintage Japanese sake brand collaborates with brewers to bring back the noble heritage of aged sake tradition.

◆Commitment to Long-Term Aging of Over 10 Years

Aging of Japanese Old Vintage Inishie's sakes range from the 1980s to the 2010s. The sweetness, aroma, and acidity of each vintage evolves uniquely as it matures, giving rise to sublime flavors of extraordinary depth. Even products from the same brewery can display a surprising diversity of flavors and aromas depending on their age.

◆Assured Quality through Careful Selection by Sake Experts

Seeking truly exceptional flavors and aromas, sake masters and wine sommeliers painstakingly handpick vintages from over 1,400 breweries nationwide. The current lineup includes approximately 60 brands from breweries spanning the length and breadth of Japan.

◆Extensive Product Lineup of Diverse Age and Origin

Mini bottle sets of long-aged vintages include sake, shochu, umeshu, and awamori from breweries across Japan. Various sets are available themed by region, age, and type.

◆Operation of Company Store “Koshunoya”

The store offers visitors the rare opportunity to create their own original blend from sakes aged over 10 years.

<Major Awards>

2020

・Omotenashi Selection 2020, chosen by foreign residents of Japan

2021

・15th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2021, Aged Sake Division, 3 brands awarded gold medal

2022

・16th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2022, Japanese Spirits Division, 1 brand awarded gold medal, 1 brand awarded silver medal

・Kura Master 2022, Vintage Sake Division, 2 brands awarded gold medal

・IWC 2022 (world's largest alcoholic beverage competition), Sake Division, Vintage Category, 1 brand awarded gold medal, 1 brand awarded commendation

・Australian Sake Awards 2022 (Australia's first Japanese sake competition), Vintage Sake Division, 1 brand awarded gold medal

2023

・17th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2023, Japanese Liqueur Division, 1 brand awarded gold medal

・IWC 2023, Sake Division, Vintage Category, 1 brand awarded gold medal, 1 brand awarded bronze medal, 1 brand awarded commendation

・Kura Master 2023, Vintage Sake Division, 1 brand awarded platinum medal, 2 brands awarded gold medal

・~Bishu Concours~ Japan Women's SAKE Awards (competition judged by an all-female panel), Aged Sake Division, 1 brand awarded highest accolade “Top of the Best,” 1 brand awarded silver medal

・Singapore Sake Challenge held by the Sake Sommelier Association, Vintage Sake Division, 1 brand awarded platinum medal, 1 brand awarded bronze medal | Umeshu Division, 2 brands awarded platinum medal

URL: https://oldvintage.jp/

Available for purchase at:

◇Awaji Store SEIKAIHA Koshunoya: https://awaji-seikaiha.com/kosyunoya/

◇Official Online Store: https://oldvintage.jp/

Company Profile: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Company Name: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Location:

(Headquarters) 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(Tokyo Office) PASONA SQUARE 1F, 3-1-30 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Awaji Store) SEIKAIHA Koshunoya, 70 Okawa, Nojima, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: May 9th, 2017

Capital: 30,000,000 JPY

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, President & CEO

Nature of Business: Planning and sales of long-aged vintage sake premium brand "INISHIE"

Operation of company store "SEIKAIHA Koshunoya"