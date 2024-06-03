ANTONIA BENNETT, DAUGHTER OF JAZZ ICON TONY BENNETT, TO PERFORM JAZZ STANDARDS & ORIGINAL MUSIC AT THE GUILD THEATRE

Antonia Bennett, the acclaimed jazz singer and daughter of legendary jazz icon Tony Bennett, performs at Club Arcada on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Antonia Bennett, the acclaimed jazz singer and daughter of legendary jazz icon Tony Bennett, performs at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park on Thursday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m., and a second performance at 8:30 p.m. This one-night engagement promises an unforgettable journey through the Great American Songbook and Bennett’s own original compositions.

With her warm and captivating voice, Bennett will bring to life timeless classics from the Great American Songbook, evoking the spirit of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and her father. In addition to singing beloved standards, Bennett will perform some of her own original songs, showcasing her talent as a singer-songwriter, including her latest single, “Right on Time,” from her forthcoming album. She will also share a few personal stories about growing up with Tony Bennett and tales about their time together on the road. Bennett’s compositions add a modern twist to the jazz tradition, offering a fresh perspective on the genre while paying homage to its roots.

"I am truly excited to perform at The Guild Theatre," said Bennett. "It's a privilege to carry on the legacy of my beloved father, Tony Bennett, and to share the stage with The Todd Hunter Trio. This evening promises to be a celebration of the songs that have defined American music, along with some of my own heartfelt compositions."

Bennett will be accompanied by The Todd Hunter Trio, a talented ensemble of musicians, promising an evening of musical brilliance and heartfelt melodies that will transport the audience back to the golden era of jazz. The trio features musical director and renowned jazz pianist Todd Hunter, Dionne Warwick's musical director, who has also accompanied Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston; multi-Grammy nominated drummer Chris Wabich, who has worked with talent including Sting, Leonard Cohen, and Stanley Jordan; and accomplished bassist Ian Martin, who has performed with artists including David Foster, Barry Manilow, and Barbra Streisand.

Bennett’s journey in the world of jazz began when she started performing as Tony Bennett’s opening act and featured duet performer at some of the most prestigious venues across the globe. These iconic locations included Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Newport Jazz Festival, and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In 2008, Bennett recorded "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" with her father, which was featured on his album A Swingin' Christmas. Two years later, she released her critically acclaimed EP, Natural, and then followed up with Embrace Me, an album showcasing ten standards from the Great American Songbook, including "All of You," "Embraceable You," "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," and "Nice Work if You Can Get It.”

Event Details:

Date & Times: July 11th at 7:00 p.m., and at 8:30 p.m.

Venue: The Guild Theatre

Address: The Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Ticket Information: Tickets can be purchased online at Guild Theatre Events

