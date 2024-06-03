Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 04, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 04, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Winchester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Allen Lima City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Bath Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Athens Athens County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Auglaize Waynesfield-Goshen Improvement League
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Clermont Batavia Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Columbiana Columbiana County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Village of Valley View
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
ViaQuest Healthcare Central LLC, dba Albion House
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin FirstiCare Inc.
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Guernsey Guernsey County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Ada
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lucas Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Ohio Transit Risk Pool
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Rockford Carnegie Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Miami Northern Area Water Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Milton-Union Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery City of Oakwood Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Oakwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morgan Center Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pike Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Portage Windham Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ravenna City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Scioto Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca Eden Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Shelby Jackson Center Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Warwick Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
York Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sugarcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Union Central Ohio Youth Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Perrysburg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit

