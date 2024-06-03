Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 04, 2024
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 04, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Winchester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Allen
|Lima City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Bath Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Athens County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|Waynesfield-Goshen Improvement League
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Clermont
|Batavia Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Valley View
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|ViaQuest Healthcare Central LLC, dba Albion House
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|FirstiCare Inc.
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Ada Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Ada
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Ohio Transit Risk Pool
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Rockford Carnegie Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Northern Area Water Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Milton-Union Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|City of Oakwood Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Oakwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morgan
|Center Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Pike
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Windham Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ravenna City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca
|Eden Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Shelby
|Jackson Center Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Warwick Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|York Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sugarcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Union
|Central Ohio Youth Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Perrysburg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit