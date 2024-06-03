Wine Country Network Announces The 9th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Festival Denver
The 9th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Festival allows wine enthusiasts to sample (50 +) new wine releases accompanied by delicious appetizers.
Presented by Wine Country International ® Magazine, benefiting There with Care.
Wine Country Network, publishers of Wine Country International ® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced the return of the Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Festival.
The festival will happen on Friday, June 28, 2024, 5 to 9pm, at the Lobby,2191 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80205.
Rosé wine was the fastest-growing wine category in 2023. There is no secret that the French consume more rosé than white wine.
Wine Country International ® Magazine is happy to return their ever-popular annual celebration of all things pink and delicious! The 9th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Festival allows wine enthusiasts to sample (50 plus) new wine releases to kick off the summer Rosé drinking season. Many of the wines showcased are recent (91+) winners from the 2024 Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition.
All attendees will enjoy (40+) wine samplings accompanied by samplings delicious appetizers and live jazz music. Collectible festival logo wine glass included.
Premier Access Ticketholders enjoy one hour of early entry, access to the exclusive VIP lounge, a sparkling wine reception, and seafood. A silent auction of delectable Rosé wines and rare spirits will take place, with all proceeds going to support the noble cause of There with Care.
Guests are encouraged to wear something pink and get ready for the thrill of winning a case of Rosé wine in the festival's exciting 'Best in Pink' contest.
Ticket Prices:
•General Admission (6-9 pm) $110
•Premier Access/ VIP (5-9 pm) $149
(One-hour early access to the exclusive premier lounge with a sparkling wine reception with seafood)
Special celebrity chef-appearance- Premier Lounge (5-6 pm)
Chef Zuri Resendiz
Chef Z (Zuri Resendiz) originally from Mexico City, moved to Denver at eighteen. He has worked behind the scenes at several culinary hotspots in Denver such as Panzano and Cattivella, under the guidance of culinary powerhouse Elise Wiggins, who trained with some of Italy's most respected chefs and the world-famous Tuscan butcher Dario Cecchini.
Chef Z was the People's Choice Winner at Wine Country Network's Pairsine Chefs Fine Food and Wine Pairing Competition in 2019. He later appeared on Food Network shows such as Guy's Grocery Games and "Chopped". He will appear in “Chopped Legends” scheduled to air in September 2024.
Wine List (list is building)
Barnstorm Winery-Finger Lakes, NY
•Sangiovese Rosé 2023
•Dry Riesling 2023
•Semi-Dry Riesling 2023
•Cabernet Franc 2023
•Blaufrankisch 2023
Delicato Family Wines
•Bota Box Dry Rose NV (California)
•Diora La Belle Fête Rosé 2023 (Monterey)
•Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection Prosecco Rosé 2022 (Italy)
•Francis Ford Coppola Sofia Francis Ford Coppola Sofia Rosé 2023 (Monterey)
•Noble Vines Noble Vines 515 Rosé 2023 (Central Coast)
Estate Brands
Table 1:
•Fidora Rose Prosecco (Italy)
•French Bloom (N/A Sparkling)
•Trois (France)
•Bookcliff Cellars (Colorado)
•Fleur (California)
•Il Borro (Italy)
•Lunaria Primitivo (Italy) (red wine option)
Table 2:
•Alimant Cremant d' Alsace (France)
•Olema (France)
•Cuvelier (Argentina)
•La Salde Txakoli (Spain)
•Tattoo Girl (Washington)
•Loscano Grand Reserve Malbec-Argentina (red wine option)
Foley Family Wines
•Acrobat Oregon Wines
•Banshee (Sonoma County)
•Borreo by Silverado Vineyards
•Ferrari-Carano (Sonoma County)
•Lucien Albrecht (Alsace)
Jack Poust & Company, Inc.
•Saint-Hilaire Cremant Rosé Sparkling Wine 2021 (France)
Wine Country International ® Magazine
Winners Table
Featuring a selection of gold medal-winning rosé wines
Exhibitor List:
•Renewal by Andersen of Colorado
•Mediterranean Table
