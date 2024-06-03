Oppein Home Triumphs with 6 Wins at 2024 MUSE Design Awards

oppein modern walnut veneer and grey custom kitchen cabinets oppein muse awards silver winner geometry bathroom vanity oppein muse awards silver winner luminary shower closure

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SSEC:603833.SS)

Oppein Home, a top cabinet manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its triumphant achievement of winning 6 prestigious awards at the 2024 MUSE Design Awards. This recognition shines a spotlight on Oppein’s unwavering commitment to excellence, creativity, and innovation within the global home furnishing market.

About the MUSE Design Awards

The MUSE Design Awards are renowned for celebrating outstanding creativity and design excellence across various industries. Each year, the awards recognize the most innovative and aesthetically pleasing designs from around the world. In 2024, Oppein's products were honored for their exceptional aesthetic appeal, functionality, and cutting-edge innovation, further solidifying the company’s leadership position in the home furnishings industry.

Award-Winning Products

Oppein's award-winning designs span multiple categories, each showcasing the brand’s dedication to blending beauty with practicality:

Gold Winner - Starry Shelf

Category: Storage & Display

Description: The Starry Shelf is a stunning piece that merges natural beauty with modern technology. It features an ultra-thin stone slab with a distinctive natural aesthetic and an aluminum profile equipped with sensor lighting. Designed with sustainability in mind, the shelf is easily recyclable to minimize environmental impact. Additionally, the aluminum profile is coated with silver ions to provide excellent antibacterial properties, enhancing hygiene and reducing infection risks.

Silver Winner – Geometry

Category: Other Furniture Design

Description: The "Geometry" series bathroom vanity is notable for its bold and innovative use of shapes and materials. It pushes the boundaries of traditional furniture design, creating pieces that are both functional and serve as artistic statements in any living space.

Silver Winner – Jiyue

Category: Other Furniture Design

Description: The "Jiyue" bathroom furniture collection takes its name from a Chinese poem that describes the clear and bright moon after rain. This collection blends traditional Chinese aesthetics with modern furniture art, harmonizing curves and straight lines to reflect Eastern cultural philosophies of squares and circles.

Silver Winner – Mamma Home

Category: Furnishings (NEW)

Description: The Mamma Home sofa chair epitomizes comfort and style, offering a cozy and warm embrace. Its design is inspired by the brand's logo, featuring a U-shaped wood frame that complements a variety of home decor styles. The chair combines solid wooden structures with plush cushions, creating a visually appealing and comfortable seating solution.

Silver Winner – Carlos

Category: Bathroom Fittings / Appliances

Description: Carlos is a luxurious shower enclosure that enhances any bathroom's aesthetic with its minimalist design and champagne gold finish. Its diamond-inspired textures add a touch of elegance, while the practical hinges, resembling a watch clasp, improve load-bearing capacity and ensure user safety.

Silver Winner – Luminary

Category: Bathroom Fittings / Appliances

Description: The Luminary shower enclosure captures the dynamic aesthetic of water waves, resulting in an eye-catching curve shape. The wave-inspired design extends to the hardware and accessories, and the glass door hinge incorporates a lifting mechanism for barrier-free access. When lowered, the hinge ensures the glass door closes tightly to prevent water overflow.

Global Expansion and Sustainability Commitment

Oppein is actively expanding its global footprint, with new showrooms and distribution channels opening across various countries. The company is dedicated to sustainable practices, ensuring that its operations and products are environmentally friendly and responsive to evolving market trends.

Leadership Perspective

"This recognition from the MUSE Design Awards is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation," stated the Oppein Designer Officer. "Our goal is to lead the way in creating products that not only meet our customers' needs but also enhance their living spaces in terms of beauty and functionality."

Future Outlook

Oppein places a high priority on product innovation and considers it an integral part of its development strategy. The company established the Oppein Italian Designer Alliance and the Home Art R&D Center in 2010 in collaboration with Italian designer Marco Bortolin, Founder and Art Director of Oecus Design. Creativity and innovation are the fundamentals of competitiveness. Therefore, Oppein invested heavily in research and development to offer consumers a high-quality living environment. According to its financial report for 2023, more than 160.85 million USD was allocated to cultivate innovation and expertise, and over 2,737 industry experts led the company's research and development efforts.

The accolades from the MUSE Design Awards inspire Oppein to continue its journey of innovation and excellence. The company is committed to staying at the forefront of the home furnishings industry, continuously developing products that set new standards in design and functionality.

Having generated USD 3.25 million in revenue in 2023, Oppein Home Group Inc. presents a remarkable achievement. A successful production system is essential to business prosperity, and Oppein, as the largest cabinetry manufacturer in the world, produced 860,062 custom kitchen cabinets, 3,312,727 wardrobes, and 697,580 bathroom vanities last year. Whether domestic or international, the Oppein franchise has become a hot investment opportunity, approved by its 8,786 franchise showrooms and chain stores worldwide.

For more information about Oppein's latest products and projects, please visit www.oppeinhome.com.