Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,695 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Northeast Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced an arrest has been made in a robbery in Northeast.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, the victim was driving in the 600 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast when he was struck in the rear by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle then approached the victim, snatched property, and fled the scene.

Through the detective’s investigation, 30-year-old Tevin Devonta Fletcher of Suitland, MD was arrested and charged with, Robbery, Leaving After Colliding, No Permit, and Fugitive from Justice.

CCN: 24078300

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in Northeast Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more