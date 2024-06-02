Arrest Made in Northeast Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced an arrest has been made in a robbery in Northeast.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, the victim was driving in the 600 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast when he was struck in the rear by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle then approached the victim, snatched property, and fled the scene.

Through the detective’s investigation, 30-year-old Tevin Devonta Fletcher of Suitland, MD was arrested and charged with, Robbery, Leaving After Colliding, No Permit, and Fugitive from Justice.

CCN: 24078300

