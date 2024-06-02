Arrest Made in a Third-Degree Sex Abuse Offense in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced an arrest has been made in a Third-Degree Sex Abuse offense in Southeast.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, at approximately 8:36 a.m., the victim was walking in the 200 block of 6th Street, Southeast when the suspect approached the victim from behind. The suspect assaulted the victim and made unwanted sexual contact. Responding officers located and arrested the suspect.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 31-year-old Jorge Valdez, of no fixed address was charged with Third Degree Sex Abuse.

CCN: 24082795

