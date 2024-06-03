Quadrant Security Appoints Scott Abney as President and General Manager
Abney will focus on expanding Quadrant's national footprint, while growing their portfolio of managed security services alongside their advisory capabilities.
I’m stepping into a company that has proven it can succeed ... My mission is to turn an eye to more strategic go-to-market motions and expanding our offerings to ensure that our customers stay happy.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Information Security, a leading middle-market focused Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider and creator of the security analytics platform, Sagan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Abney as its new President and General Manager.
— Scott Abney, President & GM, Quadrant
Abney brings decades of experience in the technology and security sector, serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Quorum Cyber and Adarma, as well as Chief Executive Officer at SQS, where he was instrumental in the organization's explosive growth.
Abney will focus on expanding the organization's national footprint, while growing Quadrant’s portfolio of managed security services alongside their professional services capabilities.
“I’m excited to be joining Quadrant at this stage of its growth,” said Abney. “I’ve been thoroughly impressed by the team in place and look forward to building upon the already strong foundation. I’m stepping into an organization that has proven it can succeed, with a great bench of established customers that rave about the service delivery. My mission is to turn an eye to more strategic go-to-market motions and expanding our offerings to ensure that our customers stay happy.”
Acquired by Worklyn Partners in early 2022, Quadrant Security has been positioned as a cornerstone in Worklyn’s strategy to create a one-stop-shop for integrated cybersecurity and managed IT services. Zack Miller, co-founder and partner of Worklyn, said “Scott brings tremendous experience and leadership acumen that has thoroughly impressed us throughout this process. The continued success of Quadrant and integration into the broader Worklyn ecosystem is critical to our long-term strategy, and we’re confident Scott is the guy to take it to the next level.”
The addition of Abney is the most recent executive leadership placement at Quadrant, joining new Chief Operations Officer Erik Breuhaus, who joined the team in April of 2024. The duo will help usher the organization forward alongside Quadrant co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Champ Clark III.
Benjamin Skelly
Quadrant Security
info@quadrantsec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn